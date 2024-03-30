A 47-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a crash in Birkirkara late Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 11 am in Notabile Road, Birkirkara.

Initial investigations found the collision involved the motorcyclist from Attard who was driving a Honda motorcycle and an 18-year-old man from Siggiewi who was driving an Audi.

An ambulance was called for and a medical team gave first aid.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he was found to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are underway.