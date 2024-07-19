The 48th edition of the Maltese song festival L-Għanja tal-Poplu 2024 is being held on August 3 at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta.

The Malta Concert Orchestra, under the direction of Joe Brown, will accompany the participating singers. The finalist entries, which were announced in June, are:

1. Jien Min Jien – Klikka (Renato Vella/ Steve Camilleri/Malcolm Camilleri, Philip Vella)

2. Daqqa ta’ Pinna – Cherylis (Emil Calleja Bayliss, Mark Scicluna)

3. Jiena Missier – Dominic Cini (Etienne Micallef, Philip Vella)

4. Straight – Lon Kirkop (singer-songwriter)

5. Bil-Jekk u Bil-Jewilla – Thea Gauci (Emil Calleja Bayliss, Mark Spiteri Lucas)

6. Fissidni – Dario Bezzina (singer-songwriter)

7. Munita B’Żewġ Uċuħ – Kayley Cuschieri (Paul Ellul, Mark Scicluna)

8. Tgħanniqa – Leontine (Etienne Micallef, Dominic Cini)

9. Kanna Kanun – JAMM Band (Mark Cachia)

10. Dik L-Id – Jasmine Farrugia (Paul Ellul, Aldo Spiteri/ Bradley Spiteri/ Liam Spiteri)

11. Nafu Nħobbu Wkoll – Anna Azzopardi (Joe Julian Farrugia, Mark Spiteri Lucas)

12. Il-Poeta ta’ Ftit Kliem – Mark Tonna (Etienne Micallef, Dominic Cini)

13. Namra – Florence Aquilina (singer-songwriter)

14. Inkiss Inkiss – Rachel Lowell (Emil Calleja Bayliss, Philip Vella)

15. Għażiża – Laura Bruno (Mark Spiteri Lucas)

16. Qsamt it-Triq – David Joseph Sammut (Alfred C. Sant)

Special guests for this year are Renato Micallef, who will receive a special award for his contribution to Maltese song, and Christian Arding, who won the competition in 2023 with the song Il-Baħħ u Jien.

Joseph Galea and Antonella Galea Loffreda will compère the show.

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information, visit www.ghanjatalpoplu.org.

The festival is organised by the voluntary organisation L-Għanja tal-Poplu in collaboration with Pjazza Teatru Rjal. L-Għanja tal-Poplu is supported by Arts Council Malta.