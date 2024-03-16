This year, the Kumpanija Teatrali Dumnikani Beltin is commemorating the 50th anniversary of its foundation in 1974.

The company has staged a variety of pageants and plays throughout the years but it is mostly renowned for its pageants regarding the Passion and Resurrection of Christ.

The company staged its first plays at St Dominic parish church in Valletta and eventually moved to il-kannierja beneath the church, which today is known as Sala San Duminku.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, various events are being organised. The celebrations kicked off last October with a play depicting the life of St Dominic, titled Xrar in-Nar Ħajjet Duminku, while Nirien will be staged during Easter Week this year.

Another event is an exhibition of photos and memorabilia of the past 50 years. The display is on show at Sala San Duminku today, Saturday, March 16, and from Monday, March 18 until Friday, March 22, from 6pm to 9pm.

The public, especially the many volunteers who throughout the past 50 years contributed to and assisted the company, are urged to visit the exhibition.