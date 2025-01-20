The Cleansing and Maintenance Division collected over 57,600 tons of illegally dumped waste last year, most of it construction debris.

The amount is a drastic increase when compared to 2023 numbers when the division collected 21,340 tons of waste was collected.

One of the reasons behind this achievement is the result of the €11 million invested in new machinery throughout 2024.

Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness Glenn Bedingfield said the division received 20,218 reports of littering from the public, of which 10,945 reports came through the Clean & Upkeep app, 6,191 via phone calls, and another 2,422 via email.

He said 96 per cent of reported cases were dealt with by the Cleansing and Maintenance Division.

Of the 57,600 tons of illegal waste, 46,600 tons was construction waste. 40,000 tons were removed from the environs of the motorsport centre in Ħal Far.

Bedingfield told the media that the Clean and Upkeep app was downloaded 4,058 times last year. The app is a means for the public to report littering and illegal dumping, and where individuals can report vandalism or the need to empty litter bins in the locality.

He called for the public to use the app more to do their part in keeping the country clean.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said everyone had an important role in protecting the environment.

She said the educational campaign Xummiemu had helped raise awareness about the need for and importance of keeping the country clean.

“Now we are looking forward to using more advanced technologies, including AI, to further improve monitoring and effectiveness of these cleaning services,” she said.

She thanked the Cleaning and Maintenance Division workers and other environmental entities who do their bit to keep the streets clean.