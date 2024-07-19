This year marks the 60th anniversary of Id-Dar tal-Kleru and the Handmaids of the Cenacle, both founded by Mgr Salvatore Grima. Their history and achievements are intimately interwoven into the life and projects of Mgr Grima.

Dun Salv (as he was affectionately called) was born to a middle class family in Żejtun on December 11, 1909. There were seven children in the family. Salvatore received a deeply Christian formation.

His father, Karmenu, died in 1916 at the age of 62. The family found a substitute father in their oldest brother, Anġlu. As a businessman working in construction, he had become quite well off and was very generous in helping his family.

Salvatore attended the Żejtun primary school. He wanted to frequent Catholic doctrine classes at the MUSEUM (Society of Christian Doctrine), but there was no branch at Żejtun, so he would walk to Tarxien for classes after school.

For his secondary education, he attended St Paul’s School, in Valletta.

This school was administered by the British and, in some way, was associated with the Malta Dockyard. In fact, after completing secondary school, he did a stint as an apprentice at the dockyard. However, it was soon quite evident to his foreman and, indeed, to Salvatore himself, that he was not suited for that type of work. So he left the dockyard.

Eventually, he felt the calling to priesthood and replied positively to it. Salvatore admitted that the thought of priesthood was never in his mind… but it was in God’s mind!

And, so, after he left the dockyard, he started thinking more about it. Archbishop Mauro Caruana sent him to Rome where he studied philosophy and theology at the Gregorian University. He was ordained in Malta on December 23, 1933 at St Peter’s Monastery chapel of the Benedictine cloistered nuns, in Mdina.

After ordination, Dun Salv helped out in his parish of Żejtun. He also taught at the Archdiocesan Seminary and at the Royal University of Malta. But Dun Salv’s interests were elsewhere. He had a great affection for senior and debilitated priests and wanted to do something for them. He was thinking of a home for their care.

Dun Salv became exceptionally well known in several parishes for his preaching, his dedication to the sacrament of reconciliation and to the ministry of spiritual direction. He was a deeply spiritual priest who lived a great devotion to the Eucharist.

Quite providentially, a lawyer, named Joseph Pace, held the lease for a considerable piece of land off Fleur-de-Lys Road, Birkirkara. He had decided to donate the lease to the archdiocese, with the intention of building there a diocesan seminary or any other structure of benefit to the archdiocese.

Dun Salv cherished the many and varied needs of senior and sick priests

Dun Salv always had in mind the various needs of his fellow priests, who were sick, senior or without a family to look after them. So Archbishop Michael Gonzi accepted the donation and happily handed it over to Dun Salv so that he could build this home for priests.

As soon as Archbishop Gonzi handed over the land to Dun Salv and his brother, Anġlu, the foundations of the house began to be laid, with all the necessary permits from the government. By the beginning of 1964, the home was almost completed. Financially, it was a struggle for Dun Salv. His family and, especially, his brother Anġlu were the most substantial source of funds.

The home would be called Christus Sacerdos and, initially, it would be destined as a retreat house for the clergy. Nevertheless, Dun Salv still cherished in his mind and heart the many and varied needs of senior and sick priests.

In the meantime, he was forming a group of young women who would eventually be consecrated to pray for all priests and to look after their needs. In November 1958, Dun Salv convened these ladies to their first meeting together in the church of the Holy Spirit, Żejtun.

The group would be called ‘Handmaids of the Cenacle’ (Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu) to commemorate Jesus with His Apostles at the Last Supper in the cenacle, where Jesus instituted the sacrament of the Holy Eucharist and the priesthood.

Dun Salv encouraged the group to pray and offer personal sacrifices for all priests, especially those who were in dire need of physical, medical and spiritual assistance. On August 15, 1983, the group was canonically established and recognised as an association of the faithful.

On May 8, 1964, five members of the Handmaids of the Cenacle arrived at the home Christus Sacerdos. There was no fanfare or ceremonial but this was the momentous occasion of the founding of the home and of the small group of the Handmaids of the Cenacle.

Throughout those 19 years before their canonical approval, they undertook total commitment in serving God through his priests and in living the religious vows they could not yet profess publicly.

Currently, there are just over 40 resident priests, including both diocesan and religious. The home is well cared for. Besides the sisters, there is a director, Mgr Anton Portelli, and a complement of highly dedicated nurses, cooks, carers, domestic staff and several volunteers.

The residents are cared for not only medically but also spiritually and they are most grateful for this haven of loving and professional care.

The author was assisted by Sr Maria Falzon and Sr Lorna Cassar, both Handmaids of the Cenacle.

Acknowledgments

The information used in this article was obtained from the following sources: Alexander Bonnici, OFM.Conv., Mgr Dun Salv Grima, Birkirkara, 1999; Sr Maria Falzon, QTC, Dun Salv Grima (1909-1990) in Taw Xhieda b’Għemilhom, Klabb Qari Nisrani, 1994; and Sr Lorna Cassar, QTC, Note: X’inhi d-Dar tal-Kleru? Ftit Storja, Birkirkara, 2024.