On this day 60 years ago, Malta took a historic step. Just seven months after gaining independence, our young nation joined the Council of Europe as its 18th member state, committing itself to the principles of human rights, democracy and the rule of law. Here we are, 60 years later, preparing to assume the presidency of its decision-making body, the Committee of Ministers, for the fourth time ever since.

The Council of Europe, which was established in the aftermath of the World War II in 1949, has often been described as Europe’s moral compass, as it is a values-based organisation dedicated to upholding citizens’ fundamental rights and freedoms, democratic governance and the rule of law – three core values that define Europe.

Today’s milestone anniversary calls for a reflection on how our six decades of membership have shaped our country’s democratic development and influenced our foreign policy.

Council of Europe values as a pillar of Malta’s identity

For Malta, being part of this institution has not been a passive membership but an active journey of shaping and reinforcing these ideals, both at home and abroad. As a newly independent nation in the mid-20th century, Malta found in the Council of Europe a vital platform – one that enabled the country to engage on an equal footing with its European counterparts, and, in doing so, laid the groundwork for the formation of its international identity: one rooted in dialogue and diplomacy and defined by a steadfast commitment to multilateral cooperation and peace.

Since then, we have used this platform to advocate for social justice, equality, inclusion and intercultural dialogue, often playing a role that far exceeded the geographical size of our small country. Malta has embraced the council’s core mission, especially in championing human dignity and the protection of vulnerable groups, as well as the enhancement of democratic governance and rule-of-law principles through its accession to many of its conventions and by undertaking significant legislative reforms in cooperation with its relevant expert bodies.

Malta was among the first countries to sign the Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, which remains the most comprehensive treaty to fight such global scourge. Malta has also been active in protecting the rights of the LGBTQI+ community, notably with the Civil Unions Act in 2014 and the subsequent 2017 law legalising same-sex marriage, reflecting our commitment to equality and inclusivity. Since then, Malta has consistently led the protection and promotion of these rights, advocating for policies that safeguard individuals from discrimination based on their sexual orientation and gender identity.

The Convention for the Protection of the Archaeological Heritage of Europe was opened for signature in Malta, becoming known as ‘The Valletta Convention’ and renowned for the preservation of Europe’s archaeological heritage and the promotion of cross-border cooperation in this field. More recently, at the Reykjavik Summit organised by the presidency of Iceland in 2023, Malta was among the founders establishing the Register of Damage for Ukraine, a crucial step towards ensuring justice and accountability for the grave human rights violations committed in and against Ukraine.

Leadership has also been a defining feature of Malta’s presence within the Council of Europe. At the technical level, Malta has led different leadership roles through the election of Maltese experts and representatives to chair different committees and independent groups of experts. These have included the executive committee of the North-South Centre of the Council of Europe (NSC), the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice (CEPEJ), the group of experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO), the European committee for Social Cohesion (CCS) and the governing board of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), among others.

At the Committee of Ministers’ level, Malta has held the presidency three times so far, and each occasion aligned with pivotal moments in European history. For instance, our second presidency occurred in 1988-1989, as Europe was on the cusp of great change. These dates coincided with the fall of the Iron Curtain and the beginning of a new political era on the continent. During this time of transition, Malta played a role in bridging divides between East and West, a contribution that was echoed in the historic Malta Summit between US President George H.W. Bush and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1989.

Fast-forward to 2025, when Malta will once again assume this leadership role, and the parallels are striking. Europe today faces geopolitical instability, new security challenges and growing democratic backsliding. As president of the Committee of Ministers, Malta will once again be placed at the heart of European decision-making at a time when peace and security in Europe are under threat. Through this role, it will seek to champion fundamental European values by enhancing the fight against different forms of violence and discrimination, protecting children’s rights and their best interest, prioritising meaningful youth participation, upholding the European Convention on Human Rights as it celebrates its 75th anniversary and advancing efforts towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Looking ahead: Malta’s fourth Presidency of the Council of Europe

As we mark 60 years of membership, it is evident that the Council of Europe has not only influenced Malta’s legal and social landscape but has also strengthened its voice on the international stage. Our small but determined nation has repeatedly shown its willingness and dedication to lead on the issues that matter most.

Building upon Malta’s recent successful chairing experiences of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe in 2024 and as elected non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in 2023-2024, Malta remains committed to safeguarding the principles that have defined our journey as an independent nation. We will continue to protect and promote human rights, democracy and the rule of law, ensuring that these values remain at the centre of Europe’s present and future.

Ian Borg is the deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs and tourism.