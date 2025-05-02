A 60-year-old man has been jailed for five years for sexually abusing a teen and threatening to kill her.

Spiridione Camilleri was accused of forcing a girl who was 17 years old at the time, to engage in sexual activities in his car at around 4.30am during the night between December 1 and 2, 2020.

Camilleri, who is such a close and trusted friend of the girl’s family that she used to call him “nannu”, was driving the girl back home to Żabbar after taking her boyfriend home to Birkirkara. She was wearing pyjamas.

On the way back to Żabbar, Camilleri started driving through different roads, stopped in a dark place outside a yellow gate and allegedly locked the car.

He allegedly held a weapon that the girl described as “looking like an axe” against her throat, took off his trousers and demanded a blow job.

She started screaming and Camilleri warned her “if you scream again, I’ll slit your throat. Here you can kill and bury, and no one will find you”.

Police inspector Doriette Cuschieri told the court the girl was so scared when Camilleri pressed the weapon against her throat that she was overcome by nausea. The teen explained to the police inspector she was prepared to do whatever Camilleri asked her as long as he removed the weapon.

She convinced Camilleri she would give him a hand job instead, and he started kissing her. She said when he finished, he cleaned himself up, put his clothes back on and threatened he would kill her if she were to reveal what had just happened.

He drove her back home, where she immediately told her mother what had happened.

The girl’s mother testified she had returned home “white as a sheet”, telling her: “I am lucky to be alive”.

The court heard how the teen was afraid of filing a report against Camilleri because he had told her in the past he had sought revenge.

The girl said Camilleri had given her a set of car keys, telling her that when she got her driving licence, the car would be hers.

He also gave her the keys to a property in Birżebbuġa, which he rented out for €750 monthly, telling her he was prepared to give it to her.

In fact, the day after the incident, he sent her a message to go to the notary so that the flat would be transferred in her name.

Camilleri said he got to know the victim two years previously and had become such a close friend of the family that he was “like their son”. He would often drive the victim and her mother, even late at night and even eat dinner at home with them.

'All I told her was to let me taste her tongue piercing'

In his statement, he said “she would often lead me on with her low-cut clothes and would tease me with her tongue-piercing. I am made of flesh and blood as well. She would send me messages with kisses. I am like a grandfather to her, but I loved and respected her”.

He said that when she sat on the back seat of his car while he was driving, he would watch her kiss her boyfriend through the rear view mirror.

“All I told her was to let me taste her tongue piercing.”

Recounting his version of events, Camilleri said the night of December 1, he was driving her back home to Żabbar from Birkirkara, passing through Luqa and Ħal Far by the Playmobile factory.

“I stopped the car and told her that today you will have to let me taste your tongue piercing,” he said.

He added he reached for a white plastic fridge ice scraper he kept in the car’s sun visor.

“I would say that you cannot get hurt with this, but she was scared of it because I think she must have thought it was a knife, and she told me: ‘do not hit me, do not hurt me, I will kiss you.”

Camilleri said the girl approached him to kiss him and, “of her own free will” started masturbating him.

Once he was done, “she reached for the tissues and cleaned me up herself”.

He denied threatening the girl with the plastic ice scraper but admitted that he had often asked her to kiss him, but she would reply that he was like a grandfather to her.

Asked why he had threatened and scared her with the ice scraper and driven her to such a remote location, Camilleri replied: “Because she had been teasing me for two years, revealing this part and that part [of her body] and I am made of flesh and blood”, adding she “spontaneously” masturbated him.

While insisting he never locked the car doors, he said he opened her car door from inside because she was scared and was experiencing shortness of breath.

The Court noted that when the accused took the witness stand, his answers were “so convoluted and detached from common sense that they seemed ludicrous”.

“It would have been much better for the defendant not to testify since that testimony served to seal the prosecution's case.”

In her sentencing, Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech noted that the accused’s “animal instinct on minors needs to be controlled in a place where society can rest assured that children will be protected from creatures like him”.

The court ordered him to pay compensation of €1,500 to the girl and issued a three-year protection order in favour of the girl and her mother.

Police inspector Doriette Cuschieri prosecuted.