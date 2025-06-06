A 61-year-old man from Mqabba was seriously injured on Friday when he fell off a ladder in the courtyard of his Lija home. 

In a statement, the police said the accident was reported at around 10am in Triq Mansweta. Investigations show the man fell from a height of around one storey.

A medical team was called to the site and provided first aid on site, before an ambulance rushed him to Mater Dei Hospital. He was later certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Investigations by Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), the Building and Construction Authority and the police are ongoing.

