A 74-year-old man suffered grievous injuries on Friday after he was hit by a minivan in Tarxien.

Police said the incident happened at around 9.15 am in Triq Sant'Anna when the man, who resides in Tarxien, was hit by a Toyota HiAce driven by a 53-year-old man from Tarxien.

The victim received medical assistance on the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.