More than three out of every four women who have one child do not want any more children, according to initial findings of research into perceptions on work-life balance in Malta.

The research revealed that well over half of 18 to 39-year-old men and women Malta are struggling to fulfil their family responsibilities.

The study, by Prof Anna Borg and Dr Maja Miljanic Brinkworth for the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality, is still being finalised, however, initial data was on Thursday shared with a conference marking International Women’s Day.

NCPE Commissioner Renee Laiviera said the findings were “a cry for help” and “a call for action”.

Over 600 men and women aged between 18 and 39 who are childless or have one child participated in the research carried out between November and January.

Four out of every five respondents are employed or self-employed, however, while nearly all male workers (96.5%) worked 40 hours and over, only 65.8% of women employees worked full time.

Breaking down the available data, Miljanic Brinkworth said that mothers of one child who took part in the study predominantly (77.1%) did not want to have another child.

Having three children seemed heroic: only 7.2% of all respondents intended to have another two children.

'It is a desperate situation'

When participants were asked why they had a child after turning 30, the most common answer among women (21%) was that they had wanted to enjoy their free time. Meanwhile, more than double – 44.8% of men - said they were searching for a suitable partner.

13.8% of women said they had postponed parenthood to their 30s as they wanted to save for their first home, as did 27.6% of men.

A significant number of respondents - 33.9% - reported that when it came to financial matters, they lived day by day and could not plan for the future.

Borg noted a key finding was that nearly 70% of women and nearly 60% of men found it difficult to fulfil their family responsibilities.

And while nearly everyone agreed that both parents should contribute to looking after the child, only 1% of the men took on most of the work linked to the caring of offspring.

Nearly half of the female respondents indicated that their decision to have a child was influenced by the imbalance in care decisions and the imbalance in housework.

Fielding questions by Laiviera, Borg said that while there was a cost to improved work-life balance measures, especially increased leave for fathers, the country should invest in its future children.

“Children are our future students, clients and employees paying NI and taxes. So the government needs to look at it as an investment.

“At the same time, most private businesses in Malta are micro so we need to sit down together and find solutions to the challenges that can bring about a win-win solution for all. It is a desperate situation – it has been going downhill for some time now.

“Not doing anything about it is not a solution,” she added.

What does the study reveal about family-linked leave?

Only 17% of women believe that the current duration of maternity leave is sufficient, while 83% of women want it to increase to at least six months. More than a third want it to increase to a year.

Three-quarters of all respondents believe the current 10 days of fully paid leave for fathers is not enough.

Nearly 90 % of all respondents suggested there should be specific leave for parents when their children are sick.

Earlier, European Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli expressed concern over Malta registering the lowest fertility rate in the EU.

According to Eurostat data published in 2023, Malta has the lowest fertility rate in Europe at 1.13 live births per woman, compared to the EU average of 1.53 births.

Dalli said women in Malta made up 97% of parents who took up parental leave, suggesting an increase in allowances for such leave could encourage a higher take up by men.

The EU work-life balance directive implemented by Malta in 2022, Dalli reminded those present, protected employees against discrimination and dismissal, while it encouraged men to assume an equal share of responsibilities.

The changes implemented by the transposition of the directive extend paid paternity leave, introduce partially paid parental leave (two months of the current four-month leave will be paid at the sick leave rate) and grant parents the right to request flexible hours. Carers also get five days of unpaid additional leave every year to support a sick relative.

Lobbyists have complained the way the local government implemented the directive will increase the care gap between women and men.

At Thursday’s conference, Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg noted that despite the societal advances, she still encountered stereotyped reactions to news she was expecting a child.

“One of the daily questions I get is how I’m going to raise a child when I have such a demanding job. My husband, on the other hand, does not get asked such questions.

“We also know we have a very young parliament, with some of my colleagues starting their own family… My male colleagues who have just become parents are congratulated rather than asked how they are going to manage to raise their children,” she told the conference.

The conference was also addressed by Equality Minister Chris Fearne and Opposition spokesperson Graziella Attard Previ.

Researchers' recommendations:

Promote measures to facilitate an easier transition to a second child with the whole family in mind.

Gender equality education from a young age focusing on priorities.

Strengthen support schemes related to buying a first home.

Money management education, including financial literacy and the importance of equal economic independence for women and men.

Revise maternity, paternity and parental leave, including compensation level linked to parental leave to try to reduce caring gaps and encourage better sharing between the two parents.

Encourage take-up of family leave by men.

