A senior citizen is in critical condition after he was hit by a Ford Transit van on Tal-Barrani road in Żejtun.

The 79-year-old Għaxaq resident was on the road at 10pm on Friday night when he was hit by the vehicle, which was being driven by a 46-year-old Tarxien man.

He was given first aid by a medical team which then took him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry into the incident. Police investigations are also under way.