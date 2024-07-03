Taxpayers spent almost €8 million on two film festivals, while local producers have been unable to access any government funding, two industry lobbies said on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, the Malta Producers' Association (MPA) and Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) said the government has not yet fulfilled its electoral pledge to increase the National Film Fund budget to €2 million.

The current €1 million budget “has been either issued haphazardly or not at all over the past few years” they added.

A spokesperson for MEIA explained that the last time the fund was issued was in December 2022 and that funding had lasted till June of last year. Since then, Screen Malta (formerly Malta Film Commission) hosted two film festivals.

The June 2023 edition of the Mediterrane Film Festival cost €3.8 million. Film commissioner Johann Grech said this year’s festival - which ended last Sunday - cost around €3.9 million.

In the period between these two events, film producers were unable to access any government funding.

“The government says it's because local films have been transferred from the film commission to the arts council, but producers need a sense of stability,” the spokesperson said.

Producers need to know when funding applications will open, and these openings need to be regular, they said.

“When you're getting financing from other producers abroad and have development schedules, you need regular funding,” the spokesperson said.

The fund “has been either issued haphazardly or not at all over the past few years. Consequently, Maltese filmmakers have had to contend with a fundamental disadvantage in an already highly competitive and challenging landscape,” MPA and MEIA said.

MPA and MEIA also said that the funds for local productions are insufficient.

Film producers said the lack of local films screened during last week's Mediterranee Film Festival shows that Maltese filmmaking has not prospered despite claims to the contrary.

“The Mediterranee Film Festival wrapped up last Sunday with a lavish gala, during which Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech proclaimed that ‘the growth of filmmaking in Malta has paralleled the growth of Malta as a nation.

“Amidst the prolific workshops and screenings, the conspicuous lack of Maltese films indicates that the success being lauded isn’t quite there,” they said.

They called for a "film policy", especially since the film industry has now been divided between the tourism and culture ministries.

“In 2022, during Malta Film Week, Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo announced the 'Vision 2030' strategy, which aimed to place the indigenous film industry at the forefront.

"To date, this strategy has not materialised, and several stakeholders await consultation.”

“This policy is crucial to eliminate the current fragmentation and ensure a functional ecosystem that reliably and sustainably supports, trains, and provides employment to Maltese filmmakers,” the two added.