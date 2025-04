An 80-year old man was seriously injured after he was run over by a car in Luqa on Thursday afternoon.

Police reported that the man from Santa Lucija was hit by a Nissan NV 200 which was being driven by a 22-year old man from Għaxaq. The accident happened at 1pm in Triq Ħal Luqa, Luqa.

The 80-year old pedestrian was treated on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are under way.