86 per cent of respondents stated that they have experienced poor mental wellness related to work, including stress and anxiety according to misco’s latest Well-being At The Workplace survey.

“As research continued to confirm the relationship between well-being and job satisfaction and job performance, misco embarked on this annual study to specifically analyse employee well-being in the workplace,” explains Nadine Cilia and Iona Cassar who led the research project from misco.

The first study was conducted in 2020, just before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic to help employers gain valuable insights into how employees perceive their well-being at work.

Cilia notes how in 2021 when employees should have been more stressed and anxious due to the pandemic, only 63 per cent had reported experiencing poor mental wellness due to work.

“These results become more significant when we consider them in the context of the results obtained in previous years. In fact, whereas in 2021, ‘only’ 63 per cent had reported experiencing poor mental wellness due to work, the growth in prevalence was again confirmed in 2022 with 79 per cent of respondents reporting poor mental wellness, followed by 77 per cent in last year’s report.”

Respondents who have experienced poor mental wellness during their working life were also asked if they have felt that they have experienced poor mental wellness at work in the last 12 months. This year, 69 per cent of respondents confirmed such occurrences, showing an increase when compared to last year’s 64 per cent.

“When such findings are compared to 2022 (68 per cent) and 2021 (62 per cent), the trend reveals a consistent increase in reported poor mental wellness at the workplace,” added Cassar.

Stress, however, remains a prevalent issue among respondents, with a concerning consistent increase over the years. This year, more respondents (52 per cent) stated that their stress level is poor to very poor, a slight increase when compared to the 49 per cent obtained in 2023, confirming an overall increasing trend over the years with 47 per cent recorded in 2022 and 45 per cent in 2021.

So, with all the active interest and initiatives by companies to ensure their employees enjoy a healthier work-life balance, including hybrid working arrangements and more investment in training and wellbeing events, why are the statistics going higher rather than lower?

“The answer to this question could be in the statistics we compiled for this report. For example, we found that 60 per cent of employees who experience stress and anxiety still do not dedicate time to unwind from work and when asked why this is the case, 71 per cent stated that they do not see the need for it.”

“This is contradictory as access to vacation leave remains a non-issue. Only five per cent of respondents reported they had their vacation leave refused,” adds Cilia.

The data suggests a potential association between mental well-being at the workplace and the number of working hours. In the current survey, 52 per cent of respondents reported working more than 40 hours a week, a slight increase from the 49 per cent reported in the previous year.

For further information about the latest Well-Being At The Workplace Report 2024, and details on how to implement a Well-Being assessment at your company, contact Nadine Cilia at ncilia@miscomalta.com