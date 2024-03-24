It’s not a common sight to see an 86-year-old taking part in a long-distance running event but Mary Rose Aquilina is set to defy her age when on Sunday morning she will be on the starting line of walkathon at the La Valette Marathon.

It has been less than a year since Mary Rose started walking every day but never considered participating in marathon events organised in Malta.

However, that all changed last November when her son Joe registered her to take part in the Żurrieq 10K walkathon, and since then she has never looked back.

“My mum has always been a very active person,” her son Joe told the Times of Malta.

“She has always been a hard worker but when the COVID pandemic passed she stopped working and we looked at something to keep her healthy.

