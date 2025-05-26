A staggering 88 per cent of Malta’s employees say they have experienced poor mental wellness due to work at some point in their careers, according to misco’s Employee Well-being at the Workplace 2025 report.

The figure, up from 77 per cent just two years ago, underscores the scale and persistence of mental health challenges in the modern workplace. Despite recent progress in awareness and support, the findings confirm that work-related stress, pressure, and emotional strain remain deeply entrenched in Maltese organisational life.

Conducted in partnership with the Malta Employers Association, the study gathered insights from 479 employed individuals across a range of sectors, of whom 70 per cent currently feel positive about their mental well-being, an increase from 62 per cent in 2024 and a return to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s findings are encouraging in many respects. Employees are showing greater emotional resilience, and employers are responding with more initiatives that support well-being,” said Iona Cassar, Executive at misco.

“But the data also makes it clear that workplace stress remains pervasive, and that emotional and psychological wellness still needs to be prioritised at the strategic level.”

Stress and overwork: A persistent theme

Despite improvements, stress at work remains a stubborn reality. 57 per cent of employees say they often find their job stressful, up from 50 per cent last year, and a further 9 per cent report feeling constantly stressed. Heavy workloads (43 per cent), relentless pressure (42 per cent), and tight deadlines (41 per cent) continue to top the list of stressors.

The survey also confirms that working hours are on the rise, with 57 per cent of respondents now clocking over 40 hours a week.

“The correlation between longer hours and stress is clear,” noted Ms Bondin.

“Employees are finding it increasingly difficult to switch off, and this is taking a toll on their emotional and physical health. In fact 61 per cent of respondents do not actively make time to unwind from work, often because they feel they cannot afford to, making this a vicious cycle.”

Employees are finding it increasingly difficult to switch off

The report found improvements in indicators like energy levels (80 per cent), mood (78 per cent), and confidence (83 per cent) compared to last year. However, deeper emotional factors such as optimism (67 per cent) and sense of belonging (74 per cent) have shown only modest gains.

Negative emotions remain a concern: 34 per cent experienced excessive worry or anxiety, and 28 per cent reported social withdrawal. Yet the proportion of employees who said they did not experience any such issues rose to 32 per cent—a five- percentage point improvement over 2024.

“The rise in confidence and energy levels is a positive signal,” adds Ms Cassar, “but it must not mask the fact that many employees still feel isolated or emotionally strained. It is important for organisations to build cultures that are not just productive, but also human-centred.”

Despite a lingering culture of silence, signs of cultural change are emerging.

While 66 per cent of employees have never disclosed unmanageable stress or mental wellness issues to their employer, over half (56 per cent) say they would feel comfortable doing so.

Ms Joanne Bondin, Director at misco stated that “Openness around mental health has improved, but fear and stigma have not disappeared. We need to normalise conversations about mental wellness in the same way we talk about physical health. It is a matter of trust, leadership, and consistent communication.”

Encouragingly, 84 per cent of those who did open up about their struggles reported no negative repercussions, a clear sign of progress compared to 71 per cent last year.

The survey also showed how workplace support is gradually improving, with the number of respondents who believe their employer takes mental well-being seriously rising to 63 per cent in 2025, while 54 per cent confirmed the existence of structured initiatives, such as flexible hours, therapy services, and healthy lifestyle programmes.

“There is a clear shift happening. Employers are increasingly recognising that mental wellness is not an optional extra but a fundamental component of sustainable business,” says Ms Bondin.

With 59 per cent of employees now having access to remote work, the report also sheds light on preferred models. The most favoured hybrid schedule is three days in the office and two days at home, pointing to a desire for both flexibility and structure.

Asked what initiatives they would like to see introduced, employees prioritised healthy lifestyle programmes, stress reduction strategies, and flexible hours, and a significant number also called for better training for managers to handle mental wellness sensitively.

“The message to employers is clear: listen to your people. Conduct well-being assessments, engage with employees, and create a safe space where people feel valued and supported. When employees thrive, organisations thrive,” she concluded.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.