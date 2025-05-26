A 9,000-square-metre plot of land in Pembroke, once a concrete expanse, has been transformed into a green space, now officially known as St David's Garden.

The garden was developed by Project Green and inaugurated on Monday by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli, Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri, and Pembroke Mayor Kaylon Zammit.

Photos: DOI / Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness

The minister emphasised the ongoing commitment to creating more open spaces for communities.

"One space after another, we are realizing the vision of creating more open areas for our communities; projects that enhance urban zones and offer environmental spaces to all who visit them," she said.

"These are everyone’s gardens; visit them, look after them and, above all, enjoy them.”

Photo: Jonathan Borg

€700,000 investment

The garden cost €700,000 and is equipped with an irrigation system fed by three adjacent water reservoirs and permeable surfacing that allows for natural rainwater filtration.

It also boasts wide, accessible paths and is home to approximately 113 newly planted trees and over a thousand shrubs.

Project Green CEO Joseph Cuschieri said the agency was dedicated to bringing more green spaces closer to communities.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

“With this project we have breathed new life into the area; where once there was concrete, today we see a garden with trees and flowers that add colour and offer residents a new place to relax or enjoy a pleasant walk,” he remarked.

Cuschieri also announced that Project Green, in collaboration with Aġenzija Sapport, has already begun work on regenerating adjacent land to further expand the locality's open spaces.

The Pembroke Local Council was also involved in the project, with Mayor Kaylon Zammit explaining that the garden's name, St David's Garden, honours the council's twinning link with Pembroke, Wales.

“I’m very pleased that, through collaboration between Project Green and the local council, we are getting closer to our goal of creating more open spaces in the locality. We worked together with residents, listened to what they wanted, and reached a balance; so today we have this brand-new open space," he said.