977 Enemalta clients currently have their power supply cut for failure to settle bills, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.

Replying to a question in parliament by Graziella Attard Previ (PN) the minister said 257 of those clients have a pending bill of up to €1,000; 251 have bills of between €1,001 and €2,000; 259 have bills of between €2,001 and €5,000; 126 owe Enemalta between €5,001 and €10,000; 57 have bills of between €10,001 and €20,000; and 27 have bills higher than €20,000.

The minister explained that before any service is discontinued, ARMS (the company which handles the billing service) sends a notice to the client and also makes contact by phone. If the client cannot immediately settle the bills in full, arrangements can be made for payment in instalments. Service is disconnected when the bills still remain unpaid.

The minister also pointed out that the Social Policy Ministry operates a scheme whereby low income people can qualify for an energy benefit of up to 30% of their consumption for a maximum of €75 annually. They can also be eligible for a subsidy on the rent of their electricity and water meters.