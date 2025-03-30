9HCAPITAL p.l.c. confirms that its subsidiary, 9HDIGITAL Ltd. (C49434), has submitted to the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) a concentration notification form to acquire part of the portfolio and business of MPS LTD, a leading full-service communications agency. This investment will result in MPS integrating into the 9H Group, and marks a significant step in 9H Digital’s strategic plan to expand and grow its creative and marketing capabilities. The deal will see two industry leaders unite talent and tech, creating a network of over 100 experts in practices spanning creative, tech, strategic media buying, public relations and marketing and branding consultancy.

Benji Borg, CEO and co-founder of 9H Group, said, “At 9H, we nurture a culture rooted in curiosity and imagination, which leads to powerful ideas. MPS has been a leader in our extended marketing world and with its unmatched reputation, makes it the ideal partner to continue creating impactful work that resonates deeply with clients’ business and far beyond borders.”

“Joining the 9H network is a natural evolution for us,” said Chris Mifsud, Director of MPS and Non-Executive Director at 9HCAPITAL p.l.c. “It will allow us to future-proof our dedicated services concept to key clients in the local market and invest in a setup that makes us a valuable extension of our clients’ marketing functions. On top of that, we now have access to 9H’s technological resources and network, opening a new world for us and our long-standing clients. We feel like we’ve gained new colleagues and experts to assist our long-standing clients.”

By integrating parts of the MPS portfolio and resources, 9H Digital solidifies its position as a leading provider of creative and technology. This move further enhances its ability to deliver exceptional creative and technology services, positioning 9H as the lead player in driving sustainable growth for businesses.