Gaulitana: A Festival of Music presents Verdi’s Nabucco after an absence of 10 years.

Based on the biblical books of Second Kings, Jeremiah, Lamentation and Daniel as well as on the 1836 play by Anicet-Bourgeois and Cornu, Nabucco (originally Nabucodonosor) is rich in grand choruses and gorgeous melodies intertwining politics and religious undertones, and immortalised in “Va Pensiero, sull’ali dorate”.

Defined as a “worthy heir to Renato Bruson and Leo Nucci”, Dimitris Tiliakos interprets the title role – following on successful appearances in prestigious theatres including Stuttgart, Zurich, Royal Opera House (London) and the Metropolitan (New York).

He is flanked by a stellar cast featuring Rebeka Lokar as Abigaille, in a role she originally debuted at the Arena di Verona. The revered role of Zaccaria shall be performed by Mattia Denti, acclaimed as “an authentic revelation” for his rendition of the role alongside Leo Nucci.

The main roles are complemented by a number of international artists including Carmen Topciu, reprising the role Fenena performed in Verona alongside Lokar and in Naples, as well as Francesco Leone and Filippo Micale, marking their return to Gozo after their appearances in Aida and Norma respectively.

Gaulitana is acclaimed as a ‘major festival of classical music’

Additionally, locally based soprano Andriana Yordanova sings Anna after her scenes from La Forza del Destino and Il Trovatore for the Gaulitana’s Viva Verdi and Viva l’Opera virtual series, while Alan Sciberras follows on his much-lauded Gastone in La Traviata (2023) with the leading tenor part, Ismaele.

The production shall be directed once again by Enrico Castiglione, a staple figure at the Teatro Antico di Taormina who established a creative rapport with Gaulitana and local audiences over the years. The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Gaulitanus Choir feature as well, in a performance with English surtitles conducted by festival artistic director Colin Attard.

Since 2014, Gaulitana: A Festival of Music has presented full-scale operatic productions as part of the artistic endeavour, garnering international acclaim as “a major festival of classical music” by British magazine Musical Opinion. Coincidentally, the same year marked the last staging of the opera Nabucco in Malta.

Defined by the composer himself as “the true beginning of my artistic career”, opera buffs are invited to immerse themselves in this dramatic masterpiece after a 10-year absence.

This year’s event, preceded by a Pre-Opera Talk from music critic Albert Storace, is an intrinsic part of the OPERA+ Weekend, a three-day cultural bonanza of quality events bringing Gaulitana 2025 to a conclusion.

Nabucco will be held on May 3 at the Aurora Theatre Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, organised by the Gaulitanus Choir, is principally supported by the Investment in Cultural Organisations – Gozo of Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo and Planning, partnered by Bank of Valletta, VisitMalta and APS Bank. Online booking is available on: teatruaurora.com or via the ticket helpline 7904 5779. An exclusive shuttle service for opera patrons will run following the 6.15pm ferry with return after the opera for a nominal fee (pre-booking required).