ASinMalta is organising a lecture titled ‘The story of the Cullinan Diamond Mine’ at the Radisson Blu Resort Hotel in St Julian’s on May 23 at 6.30pm.

The lecture, to be delivered by Clare Blatherwick, deals with the fascinating history of the above-mentioned mine in South Africa, which remains the source of the largest piece of diamond rough in history.

Blatherwick will talk about how diamonds are created deep within the earth’s crust, and will present images she took while she travelled 750 metres underground to examine the workings of the mine, besides photos of some of the famous diamonds produced there.

The Cullinan Diamond Mine in South Africa

Blatherwick is an independent jewellery consultant based in Scotland. She has over 20 years of experience in the jewellery business, 10 of which were spent as head of jewellery for Bonhams in Scotland, a role which saw her travel widely in search of wonderful jewels to be auctioned around the globe. She has a keen interest in the historical aspect of jewellery and has lectured extensively on her subject as well as having appeared on various TV programmes in the UK and the US as a jewellery expert. She is also a member of The Society of Jewellery Historians.

Doors open at 6pm when guests can enjoy a glass of wine prior to the lecture. Members attend free of charge. For registration, contact Nicole Stilon at mem.asinmalta@theartssociety.org.