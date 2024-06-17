In politics, there’s a popular saying whenever the idea of gaining momentum and sensing victory is discussed, which goes like this: “When the populace senses the taste of triumph and the scent of imminent victory, the momentum surges and the tide of change becomes unstoppable.”

If history imparts any lesson, it is this: whenever people discerned the scent of change, they embraced it and the momentum continues to build. This has been evident on numerous occasions, from the attainment of our independence to Eddie Fenech Adami’s ascension to office in 1987, to Alfred Sant’s electoral victory in 1996 followed by the swift collapse of his government and Fenech Adami’s subsequent return to power in 1998.

In the early 2000s, as Malta prepared to join the European Union, the populace began to perceive the tangible benefits of potential membership and the promise of economic growth and enhanced global standing. This palpable sense of opportunity ignited a surge of national enthusiasm, driving the momentum that culminated in Malta’s successful accession to the EU in 2004.

More recently, this phenomenon recurred following the 2008 general election, when it became apparent that the Labour Party was on the verge of victory, culminating in its triumph in 2013.

The 2024 European Parliament elections exhibit all the hallmarks of a pivotal moment in our history, suggesting an imminent wave of change. For the Labour Party’s lead to dwindle from a margin of over 40,000 votes to a mere 8,500 within just two years is not only alarming for the incumbent government but also signals to the opposition that they are on the brink of a significant breakthrough.

However, this is merely the starting point; the true challenge for the opposition party begins now, requiring immediate and sustained effort to capitalise on this momentum.

With the momentum of these elections still there, the PN must maintain full throttle if they harbour any aspirations of clinching the next general election. They must keep their engines revving in the years ahead and steadfastly pursue their objectives without faltering. Rather than fixating solely on winning the election, their primary aim should be to provide the people with the most compelling alternative government possible and earn their trust through principled and effective governance.

Integrating select independent candidates into the PN ranks has the potential to fortify the party and enhance its appeal

If I had any influence in the matter, I would start immediate consultations with diverse segments of our society, beginning today. These discussions would entail attentive listening to their needs, desires, demands and aspirations, as well as their expectations from the government. Without compromising the party’s core values or making unattainable promises, it is imperative to initiate the development of the electoral programme based on insights gleaned from these engagements.

I am confident that most societal groups do not seek preferential treatment but rather advocate for what rightfully belongs to them. The PN must refrain from making commitments that could potentially constrain its actions in office; however, where proposals are sensible and feasible, they should be embraced. By aligning the party’s agenda with the interests of various segments of society, a stronger connection can be forged.

This way, by seeing itself as an alternative government and immediately starting to plan on how they will govern better, the PN can and will start winning large segments of society that will help them gain power come the next election.

Another strategy that could potentially bolster the PN’s position is to carefully consider independent candidates who contested both the MEP and local council elections. Identifying those whose values align closely with the party’s principles and inviting them to explore collaboration could be advantageous.

I firmly believe that many of these independent candidates may find common ground with the PN, fostering unity rather than division. While it is unrealistic to expect complete agreement between any two individuals, identifying areas of shared interest and synergy can yield positive outcomes. Integrating select independent candidates into the PN ranks has the potential to fortify the party and enhance its appeal.

Finally, it is imperative to extend a hand to individuals who were once active members of the party but have since become disheartened and withdrawn. Many talented individuals with valuable experience may be eager to reengage with the party. Identifying these individuals, reaching out to them and welcoming them back into the fold is essential.

Now more than ever, unity is paramount. It is time for everyone to rally behind the common objective of providing an alternative government that prioritises the people’s needs. Let us strive for a government characterised by integrity and effectiveness, one that enhances the lives of all citizens.

Alan Abela Wadge

Alan Abela Wadge is a former president of the Nationalist Party’s local councillors and a former Msida local councillor.