The MCESD has long advocated for a bold, transformative vision for 2050 – one that outlines clear plans to guide the country’s social, economic and environmental development.

Such an initiative was spearheaded by the Office of the Prime Minister and led by the Ministry for the Economy and supported by the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).

The MCESD specifically set up a task force to support this process with proactive thinking and recommendations. The draft document, launched in April, outlines the mission statement and strategic pillars with objectives that stands to guide Malta’s progress over the next 25 years.

The development of Malta Vision 2050 has been characterised by extensive stakeholder engagement, including consultations with political parties, businesses, youth representatives and civil society. The MCESD played a pivotal role in facilitating these discussions, ensuring that diverse perspectives were incorporated into the vision.

By fostering collaboration across sectors, the initiative aims to transcend political cycles and create a shared national direction that prioritises long-term sustainability, competitivity and resilience.

For the MCESD, reaching a consensus in the final version of the process is fundamental.

The MCESD was very vocal on the need to ensure the opposition party is proactively included in the development of Malta Vision 2050. It was therefore particularly heartening to see the government extend an invitation to the opposition to make its contributions. This reflects a spirit of national unity and long-term thinking that our country rightfully deserves.

The vision is anchored around four strategic pillars, each addressing critical aspects of national development: (1) sustainable economic growth; (2) accessible, citizen-centred services; (3) resilience and education; (4) smart land and sea usage.

Good governance is a cornerstone of Malta Vision 2050, with the draft report picking out transparency, accountability and evidence-based decision-making. The introduction of key performance indicators (KPIs) for every ministry and sector was welcome by the social partners at the MCESD as this will enable progress-tracking and ensure that the vision remains on course.

These KPIs are envisaged to be published on a dedicated website, allowing stakeholders and citizens to monitor developments and hold policymakers accountable. This is essential for the vision to be truly tangible and credible. The structure and resources of the proposed Project Management Office at the OPM will be essential to see this through. The MCESD are eager to see tangible commitment at this level.

The vision also proposes a shift beyond traditional measures of national progress, such as GDP, to include broader indicators such as life satisfaction, quality of education, healthcare outcomes and community relationships. Beyond GDP economics has been long on the cards in many jurisdictions.

This approach reflects a commitment to building a society where citizen well-being and opportunity are at the heart of every decision.

In this respect, Malta Vision 2050 identifies a number of national targets for 2035 and 2050. By 2035, Malta aims to reach the top 20 in the global Human Development Index rankings, and by 2050, to be in the top 10. Median disposable income is projected to reach 135% of the EU27 average by 2050, up from 93% in 2023. Similarly, Malta seeks to be among the top five EU countries in terms of overall life satisfaction, a metric that encapsulates personal well-being, financial security, work-life balance and social cohesion.

Malta Vision 2050 aims to create a more inclusive and equitable society by addressing social disparities and enhancing the quality of life in a real way. Economic initiatives, such as scaling up semiconductor production and developing a mass transport system, are designed to boost Malta’s efficiency and competitiveness while promoting sustainability.

Environmental priorities include achieving carbon neutrality, preserving biodiversity and implementing green infrastructure projects. This is good news. These efforts align with global trends and ensure that Malta remains resilient in the face of climate change and other challenges. The clarity in this objective and that of climate adaptation at this time of tumultuous geopolitical uncertainly is what will provide a strong basis for Malta’s competitiveness.

The draft report invites all Maltese citizens to participate in shaping this vision of a nation through public consultation, which will run until September. Prime Minister Robert Abela has emphasised that Malta Vision 2050 is not merely a government plan but a national conversation that transcends political boundaries. This is good news and the MCESD expected no less. This is fundamental for its credibility and success.

All sectors of our society have the opportunity to voice their honest opinion and aspirations in order to drive a future with clear ambitions. The younger generation have a really important role to play in this too and space is to be made to ensure that their voice is heard and ambitions valued.

Malta Vision 2050 represents a truly significant step forward in defining the nation’s long-term development. Supported by the proactive collaborative efforts of the MCESD and other stakeholders, the vision aims to provide a clear roadmap for achieving social, economic and environmental progress through good governance with a well-defined north star that is agreed by all for the medium to long term.

As Malta embarks on this journey, the commitment to inclusivity, sustainability and resilience will ensure that future generations inherit a country that is dynamic, prosperous, sustainable, healthy and full of opportunity while remaining genuinely authentic.

David Xuereb is chairperson of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD).