Last year, the government established a new entity called the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC). I have read the various reports and exchanges of opinion in this paper expressed mostly during the last months of 2023.

The aim of the authority is to regulate the use of cannabis – a narcotic. It allows for the formation of non-profit associations with 250 members each, with permission to grow and sell tested-prior-to-sale cannabis exclusively to their members.

This policy aims at encouraging cannabis users to opt for a safe and compliant locally produced product instead of acquiring illicit drugs on the market. Home growing and consumption for personal use is now also permitted. Consequently, cannabis will be more easily available.

Leonid McKay, chairperson of the authority, on December 3, 2023 wrote that the regulation is not meant to promote or encourage wider cannabis usage.

To a certain extent the system may benefit if testing is carried out with strict controls and monitoring of all that is involved. One must, however, keep in mind that, whether tested or not, cannabis remains a narcotic substance.

It is not known how many associations will be licensed. A membership of 250 persons for each of them seems astonishingly lax. This, of course, may increase consumption, lead to the use of heavier drugs and, possibly, also trafficking.

Irrespective of all assessments carried out with genuine goodwill, the scheme remains dubious and objectionable. Good intentions do not necessarily lead to correct solutions.

For example, how can production, use and consumption in private homes be monitored? Won’t this home activity encourage other family members to start the habit as well?

Home-grown cannabis will see both use and misuse. Every cigarette packet bears warnings that smoking damages the lungs. Will every packet of cannabis warn that the substance can be deadly?

The home-grown cannabis scheme, with all its good intentions, could have unintended consequences detrimental to what is truly important. It is, therefore, counterproductive. Is the authority confident that it will have the necessary means and be sufficiently staffed with efficacious and experienced personnel to run and enforce its regulations? Other entities and authorities frequently complain of staff shortages.

Good intentions do not necessarily lead to correct solutions

On the other hand, the government’s proposal to ban the sale of cigarettes to youngsters is laudable. The doctors’ association agreed with the proposed ban but said it was ironic that in the same breath the government was promoting a wider use of cannabis. The PN spokesperson for health also agreed with the ban but pointed out it was contradictory when marijuana was being legalised with the blessing of the authorities. I agree with both.

McKay replied that the promotion of cannabis was never on the agenda. Meanwhile, the doctors’ remarks were described as “misleading and false”. This is simply not the case. Many doctors have experienced first hand the devastation of cannabis usage and are aware of its consequences on mind and behaviour. Likewise, as a former director of Caritas with its mission of rehabilitating drug addicts and promoting prevention programmes, McKay must be fully aware of its risks and consequences.

What is clear is that ARUC is encouraging cannabis users to favour a tested product bought from the associations. It gives no advice to consumers about quitting the habit or motivation to stop cannabis use. McKay could render a more beneficial service to drug addicts than directing an unsafe and harmful policy. However, I do not wish to interfere in his personal considerations.

Let other countries do as they like with their policies about the use of cannabis. Let them reap the fruits of their ultra-liberal societies. Boasting of being pioneers in Europe for such a scheme can only serve as propaganda. It is nothing to be proud of. I would be prouder if my country kept its principles, beliefs, values and good reputation.

Surely we have experienced enough dishonour from the shameful events happening here. This law may disgracefully put us in the headlines again.

It is expected of people with responsibility that they help us understand the pros and cons of any important subject under discussion. Unfortunately, I have not noticed much interest in the media about this particular problem. And while we know the government policy, we have not heard much about the official policy of the opposition.

To be fair, the leader of the opposition recently promptly criticised the White Paper on plans to reform the drug laws and asked for it to be immediately withdrawn. I support him in this responsible initiative. On the problem of cannabis there is no room for compromise. No number of excuses can justify the new policy which can promote more consumption and trafficking. During a recent interview on TV programme Extra, President George Vella was frank when he said he had signed the cannabis bill with a heavy heart while facing an internal struggle. What strengthened his heart to sign was the presence of a controlling authority.

Psychotherapist Mariella Dimech, former chair of the cannabis authority, mentioned important points about this bill when she was interviewed on RTK earlier this month. She said there had been no preparation for the legislation and that the lack of information among the public caused confusion.

She also maintained there was a big problem of drug consumption. Both interviews confirm the opinions I express in this article.

As citizens we need to do our utmost to obtain correct information about the use of drugs and its effects. A “joint of weed” pales in comparison to unconditional love and compassion. Parents have a right and duty to follow their children.

Similarly, organisations and institutions where youngsters meet for recreation or education must be always vigilant and take immediate action on the problems caused to them, to their families and to society.

Let not our youth experience the void of the absence of love.

While trusting in the competence of the authority to do its utmost to prevent the proliferation of recreational drugs, we must unquestionably fight hard to stop this plague on humanity from becoming worse.

Carmel Vella

Carmel Vella is a pensioner.