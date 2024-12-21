Emma has not yet mastered spelling. But when she wrote her letter to Santa this year, her message was clear – she wanted the bearded man to know that “I liv in 2 husis” (I live in two houses) to ensure that no gifts get lost on Christmas Eve.

Her letter lists the names of the people she lives with and informs Santa “I hav bin good” (I have been good) all year. Although the rest of her message might prove challenging for most adults to decipher, Santa will understand.

Emma’s letter is one of the thousands sent to Maltapost’s head office, in Qormi over the past weeks.

The letters, ranging from tiny credit-card-sized notes to elaborate A4 pages filled with colourful drawings, represent the wishes of Maltese children as Christmas approaches.

Some letters arrive in sealed envelopes, while others remain open, offering a peek into the wishes of children eager to make their case to the man in red. The children made sure Santa was aware they’ve behaved throughout the year and are deserving of the gifts they list.

One boy wrote: “Dear Santa, I was a good person this year because we planted, I went to drama, I went to school and did maths. I did homework at home… I obeyed my mother. I obeyed my teacher. I ate a lot of food.” His humble request? A spiderman web. Others revealed more unconventional desires. A little girl, who described her efforts to be “a very good girl”, asked for “a kangaroo or, if you don’t have one, something very interesting that surprises me a lot”.

While many letters requested the usual items – soft toys, electronics, make-up, and slime – others revealed more ambitious dreams. One child asked for “the biggest Lego Titanic”, another requested “a Mustang and a Porsche” and a girl wished for “a brother, bubble skin care and an iPhone 16” – in that order.

Some children were extremely specific about what they wanted, leaving no room for interpretation.

One girl wrote: “I would really like a Stanley (it’s a thermos)… A bottle not a cup (so it doesn’t leak). It’s purple or lavender. The specific names of the colours are rose quartz or lavender (not lilac) or glacier.”

Among the wish lists were touching gestures of kindness. Some children asked Santa to think of others, including one girl who wrote: “Don’t worry… if you don’t have time, prioritise those children who are less privileged.”

A boy requesting a slime kit specified that it should be medium-sized “so that you give the poor girl and boy a gift”.

Another asked Santa to bring “something for all my family that they like”.

In return for their gifts, many children promised Santa a cookie, a glass of milk and a carrot for the reindeer.

Maltapost will now send the letters to Santa Claus’s main post office, in Rovaniemi, Finland, where he will deal with them, one wish at a time.