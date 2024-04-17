In recent years, the streets of Gżira have witnessed a troubling trend – an alarming rise in criminal activities and abuses within our community.

It’s a sobering reality that demands our immediate attention and concerted efforts to bolster security measures.

As we navigate through these challenges, it becomes abundantly clear that prioritising security is not just a choice but an imperative for the well-being of our beloved locality.

One glaring necessity is the implementation of comprehensive CCTV surveillance systems which serve not only as deterrents to criminal behaviour but also as invaluable tools in investigating and resolving incidents swiftly.

Furthermore, expanding CCTV coverage can aid in combatting the rampant issue of dumping abuses, ensuring our streets remain clean and safe for all residents.

The burgeoning population of Gżira brings with it a host of challenges, including the pressing need for a resident-focused parking scheme. As streets become increasingly congested, residents are left grappling with the daily struggle of finding parking spaces near their homes. A well-structured parking scheme tailored to the needs of residents can alleviate this burden and foster a more harmonious living environment.

Moreover, the influx of visitors drawn to our vibrant hospitality scene and growing tourism industry exacerbates the issue of waste management. It’s imperative that we invest more resources into cleanliness initiatives to avoid rodents in our streets.

However, the challenges we face extend beyond physical infrastructure; they touch upon the very fabric of our community. The rapid demographic changes have, to some extent, eroded the sense of belonging among residents. Integration of foreigners into our community is paramount, and fostering better communication channels can facilitate meaningful interactions and bridge cultural divides.

Furthermore, as an ageing population, we must not forget the needs of our elderly residents, particularly those living alone. Initiatives aimed at promoting active ageing and addressing solitude through organised events and community outreach programmes are essential to ensuring their well-being and dignity.

One glaring necessity is the implementation of comprehensive CCTV surveillance systems - Aaron Caruana

In the past few days, I made the decision to accept the invitation extended by the Nationalist Party and its leader, Bernard Grech, to stand as a candidate in the upcoming local council election for Gżira, scheduled for June 8.

My journey with the Nationalist Party spans many years, during which I have supported numerous members of parliament and candidates in amplifying their message and advancing the party’s vision to a broader audience as well as to bring the party closer to the people.

This commitment to public service is deeply rooted in the values instilled in me by my late father, who supported the party in the darkest hours of our nation’s history. Inspired by his legacy and driven by a shared passion for democratic principles, I am compelled to take on a more active role in shaping the future of our community.

I stand alongside fellow PN candidates who are committed to fight for a stronger democracy, recognising that genuine change begins at the grassroots level ‒ the local level, where the concerns and aspirations of residents are most keenly felt. It is here, at the grassroots, that I believe we can make the most significant impact in advancing the collective welfare of our community and upholding the principles of transparency, accountability and civic engagement.

As I embark on this new chapter of my journey, I am fuelled by a steadfast commitment to serving the interests of the people of Gżira and working tirelessly to ensure that their voices are heard and their needs are addressed.

Together, let us forge a path towards a brighter, more inclusive future for our beloved locality, grounded in the fundamental tenets of democracy and participatory governance.

Aaron Caruana is a new PN candidate for the Gżira local council.