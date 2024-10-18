Festa Ikel Malti is back this Sunday October 20. Organised by the Malta Food Agency in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Rights, this celebration of Maltese food and culture will take place from 10am till 5pm at Pitkalija in Ħ’Attard.

With over 55 exhibitors, showcasing a delicious array of Maltese delicacies, this is a chance to sample, shop, and savour some of the island's ﬁnest local products. From artisanal jams and freshly harvested honey to exquisite local wines, Festa Ikel Malti promises to showcase the very best of Malta’s traditional foods.

Moreover, the on-site Farmers Market will be offering locally grown produce throughout the day, making it a great opportunity to stock up on fresh fruit and vegetables straight from the source!

Festa Ikel Malti is also a full-day celebration for the whole family, packed with entertainment and activities that will keep everyone, from the youngest to the oldest, enjoying their Sunday outing. Kids can look forward to meeting their favourite characters, like Fonzu il-Fenek and take some photos with them throughout the day. They can also enjoy fun activities like a petting farm with live cow milking, a bouncy castle, and ﬁshing games.

And of course, there will be live performances from hosts Klassi Ghalina, singers, ghana, dancers, and even local scout groups, bringing a festive atmosphere to the event.

Parking is free with the Park and Ride service available from the Farmers Market in Ta’ Qali.

For more information, visit https://foodagency.mt/2024/09/19/festa-ikel-malti-2024/ or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/maltafoodagency and Instagram.