Talk of artificial intelligence (AI) might instil anxiety among people who think that AI will replace human beings, which brings images of job losses, automation replacing humans or some dystopian, robotic future. Let me be clear: that is not our vision, not our mission and certainly not our reality.

We are investing in people and using technology to empower our workers, making their jobs safer, more efficient and more dignified.

Take Clean Malta as an example. Over 900 dedicated workers operate around the clock, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to keep our towns and villages clean and welcoming. These workers are not invisible. They are not expendable. They are the backbone of our national cleanliness infrastructure. Without them, nothing else works – not tourism, not commerce, not daily life.

That is precisely why we are embracing AI – to support them, not replace them. In recent weeks, we launched two major AI-powered initiatives that will transform our operation against illegal littering.

First, we are introducing an aerial drone detection system that will scan Malta’s rural and remote areas, identifying signs of illegal dumping in real time. This will allow our teams to respond swiftly, preventing small problems from becoming major environmental hazards. Instead of relying on random patrols, we are deploying precision tools.

Second, we are rolling out land-based AI detection systems, using cameras and machine learning to identify abnormal waste patterns in urban and semi-urban areas. These tools will not only help us catch issues as they arise but also support ongoing maintenance and ensuring that cleaned areas stay clean and that our resources are directed to where they’re most needed, before problems can escalate.

Importantly, these AI systems weren’t bought off the shelf from some foreign tech giant. They were developed by students at the University of Malta. A powerful testament to our homegrown talent and national innovation.

This is not about flashy tech. This is about practical, intelligent tools that make a real difference.

When a drone can spot a pile of rubbish in a remote valley that would otherwise go unnoticed for weeks, or when an AI system can alert us to a growing problem in a busy public square, that is not job displacement, that is job empowerment.

Artificial intelligence is not the enemy of the worker - Glenn Bedingfield

Just as our recent collective agreement improved pay and conditions of work, AI is the next step in supporting their mission. We’re giving our workers better equipment, smarter tools and more predictable schedules.

Our €17 million investment in new equipment, machinery and technology sends a clear message. We are not cutting corners. We are not outsourcing public hygiene to chance. We are professionalising it and treating cleanliness not as an afterthought but as a core function of national pride and environmental responsibility.

And this is just the beginning.

Our vision doesn’t stop at the shoreline. We are expanding Clean Malta’s remit to include the maritime environment. Our seas and beaches are the crown jewels of our natural heritage and they deserve the same strategic attention as our streets and parks. Whether it’s shoreline litter or offshore debris, we are developing new ways to detect, prevent and clean marine pollution.

Let’s be honest. Cleanliness rarely makes headlines. But it is one of the most visible signs of a government that works. A clean promenade, a pristine beach, an unspoiled countryside path, these aren’t luxuries. They are essentials.

When we talk about raising the standard of living, this is what we mean. Not just big GDP numbers or massive infrastructure projects, which, undoubtedly, are important, but also small, daily dignities. The kind that our 900 workers deliver, shift after shift, every single day.

Artificial intelligence is not the enemy of the worker. Neglect is. Apathy is. Underinvestment is. And, under this administration, we will have none of that. We are building a smarter, cleaner Malta together and that is why keeping Malta clean ought to be a collective effort.

Glenn Bedingfield is Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness.