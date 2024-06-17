Art has long served as a mirror reflecting human experiences. Some artists placed such existential aspects at the centre of their main artistic practice, sublimating their creative energy to delve into the depths of self-disclosure, employing concepts of self-disclosure to create powerful and intimate artistic statements.

This approach, loosely called ‘confessional art’, can be seen as a way to transform the traditions of visual aesthetics into an inventive dialogue that proffers a glimpse into the artists’ inner world, doubts, joys, sorrows, struggles and vulnerabilities.

Contemporary confessional artistic expressions present autobiographic portraits, traversing a territory where various modes of expression morph to externalise universal themes that reflect the human condition. By baring the innermost sensitive thoughts and feelings, artists disclose a space that reverberates personal challenges and desires that might be, otherwise, interred within a façade of all sorts of things.

Deep Sleep, Oil Paintings by Hanna Zghurska

At times, artistic works, such as those created by Sophie Calle, Christian Marclay and Shirin Neshat push the boundaries of visual expectations, moulding a powerful poignant tool that touches on controversial topics discussing societal norms. Such works take us into vistas of raw and intimate, unearthing feelings, which are usually buried in the quotidian needs of everyday life.

This artistic exploration became the main artistic trajectory of the Malta School of Art Higher Diploma students, who decided to confront the viewer with their personal creative research which explores current challenges of the human predicament.

The body of work developed delves into various elements, some probe into a quasi-voyeuristic realm, others act as cathartic processes whereas, others still, recreate fantastical metaphysical realms.

Unflinching and intimate, these five students propose their personal perspectives and confessions to transform individual struggles into a collective artistic portrait of the human condition, imbued by hidden desires and fantasies.

Rapture in Red Batik Installation by Laurette Tong

Hanna Zghurska’s series of paintings, Deep Sleep, construe an outlandish realm of refined organic forms, revealing subliminal visions and dreams. Similarly, Marina Prica presents a chromatic tactile soft-sculpture installation that transfuses fluid biotic or amoebic-like forms that articulate graceful transparencies, extending downwards to form suspended columnar structures inspired by marine life.

An artistic journey of self-discovery

The creation of this curious and intriguing sculpture acted as a therapeutic process, giving the artist a way to reflect and analyse nature.

This whimsical organic effect is also echoed in Vincent Cassar’s otherworldly compositions which constitute subtle ethereal planes through the application and experimentation of delicate watercolour collages.

Alternative Universe, collage by Vincent Cassar

Cassar’s alternative universe communicates his interest in an inner spiritual search and surfaces a desire to transpose the present chaos of modern life into new inventive habitats; a dreamlike world where the discord between imagination and reality is reconciled.

Laurette Tong’s and Charles Zammit’s artistic research reveals, in their respective ways, the trials of psychological and emotional vulnerability sublimated into intimate contemplative statements.

Tong’s tactile installation, Rapture in Red, features a thoughtful interplay of abstracted images of the human foetus imprinted using batik. The alluring woven tapestry stands high in front of the viewer, displaying a pulsating shroud that alludes to the intense pain a mother feels through pregnancy loss. The vibrant translucent red tonal values bespeak a resonant yet silent intimate message.

Untitled, Soft Sculpture Installation by Marina Prica

Zammit’s mixed media installation creates a meditative atmosphere inspired by a symbolic religious pathos, teasing out psychological distress generated by the current excessive use of smartphones and social media platforms. It seeks to kindle reflection on the societal impact of technology, while addressing the complex interaction between digital engagement and mental health. An infinity box constructed from iron is projected as if hovering in mid-air framing an illuminating small screen in an enclosure and space which is akin to a sacred sanctuary.

This diversified body of artworks by the Higher Diploma students of the Malta School of Art comes together as a collective fabric, narrating an artistic journey of self-discovery while inviting the viewers to engage in a contemporary dialogue about shared and universal human experiences.

The exhibition is being held at the Art Space, in Ta’ Qali until June 18. It is open from 9am to 7pm.