Cabinet of Curiosities – which opens at Valletta Contemporary on Friday May 16 – is a retrospective of one of Mongolia’s most remarkable artists, Otgonbayar Ershuu who goes by the moniker OtGo. The works dates from the past 12 years, and ranges from miniatures to panoramic paintings over three meters in height. Many are being shown in public for the first time, in this, his first solo exhibition in Malta.

Read the full story at Times2.