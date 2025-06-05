The first thing you notice about Carla Grima is her kind and tranquil demeanour yet she is one of Malta’s foremost fashion designers, and a pioneering force in local textile design.

Her luxury resort wear brand, Carla Grima Atelier, is defined by valiant patterns and airy textiles. It’s an atelier is centred around elegant comfort and natural effortless beauty, and Carla draws inspiration from organic Mediterranean motifs, transforming timeless silhouettes. The result is a collection that embodies elegant comfort and celebrates natural, effortless beauty.

