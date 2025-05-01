After commitment and dedication to their beautiful service at the altar on April 23, the group of altar servers from St Anthony’s church in Għajnsielem came together for a special day of relaxation and friendship.

This group of 13 boys enjoyed spending quality time together outside the usual church environment by having a picnic organised for members, together with Bro. Darren Abela, and their families.

The atmosphere was joyful, providing everyone with an opportunity to strengthen friendships and enjoy laid-back moments.

Such occasions are significant as they help the group grow in unity and friendship while fostering a deeper sense of family among members.

On this occasion, the altar servers are also asking the community for support through prayers, so that the Lord may direct them throughout their life journey.

Four boys will receive their vestments on May 26 at the same church. This event is particularly meaningful for these children, as they will be wearing their altar server robes for the first time, officially beginning their journey of service at the altar of the Lord.

This day is not only a moment of joy for the boys and their families but also for every member of the parish community.