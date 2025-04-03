Malta made its mark on sunny Oxford yesterday, with Paul Caruana Galizia lining up beside some of the biggest names in the literary world. He joined British journalist Susannah Jowitt in the Oxford Martin School, to discuss his book ‘A Death in Malta’ for the city’s annual literary festival.

Caruana Galizia’s book describes and investigates the now-famous assassination of his mother Daphne following her committed anti-corruption journalism which threatened to expose the dirty secrets of many of Malta’s top politicians. But it also goes deeper than that, reflecting on the state of Malta itself and how Daphne’s life and work represented a fervent optimism about what the country could become in the future.

Read the full story at Times2.