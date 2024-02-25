“If he decides to contest, why should I say no,” a devious Robert Abela exclaimed. There is only one reason: Muscat’s a liar, a pathological serial liar.

“When did you last meet Yorgen Fenech,” Muscat was asked as the 17 Black scandal unravelled. His forehead furrows deepening, he looked blankly at the sky and, after an interminable pause, replied: “It might have been a year.” Then, he swiftly backtracked, remembering Fenech had already been exposed as 17 Black owner then. “I’m not certain, maybe two years? What are we today, where are we at…what?…November, November?… maybe a year ago, but, but,” he stuttered, “but I, I ... meet people from business, I meet everybody.”

As Muscat frantically lied to the nation, a sheepish Abela nestled behind Muscat, intent on getting into the camera shot. “So, it came as a surprise to you that he owns 17 Black,” the reporter insisted. “Yes,” Muscat replied, shrugging his shoulders, “if it is so, I don’t know who owns it.” Muscat was still denying the 17 Black truth, on camera, one year after the truth had emerged.

Muscat knew it wasn’t two years since he met Fenech. He’d invited Fenech to his Girgenti birthday party and accepted his lavish gifts. He knew Fenech owned 17 Black. He even knew of his alleged involvement in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

Muscat’s still lying. The hospitals deal collapsed because of vested interests within the health sector that wanted to retain the status quo, he claimed. The deal collapsed because it was a fraud ‒ from start to finish ‒ overseen by Muscat. Vitals had no health expertise and no money ‒ just €2,000. Muscat lied that they’d invest €200 million. Instead, over €400 million were squandered. Now we’ve suddenly realised we need another hospital while St Luke’s still falls apart.

The facts are plain for all to see ‒ a dilapidated St Luke’s Hospital, patients in underground corridors, tens of thousands of euros in Muscat’s BOV account from companies linked to Vitals, and Ram Tumuluri nowhere to be seen. And a massive Maserati.

The hospitals deal failed because it was designed to fail – right under Muscat’s nose.

Muscat lies about all things, big and small. You’d think that would suffice for Abela to avoid him like the plague. Instead Abela embraces him and his lies. Abela’s also inviting back two other liars – Rosianne Cutajar and Justyne Caruana.

Caruana claimed Danjel Bogdanovic was just an acquaintance, under oath. She testified it wasn’t her who picked him for the €15,000 job he was incompetent for; that she had been given advice to choose him but wouldn’t say by whom; that Bogdanovic wrote the report she knew was written by her consultant, Paul Debattista.

Cutajar claimed she hadn’t taken thousands of euros from the promise of sale of a property bought by Fenech. However, her close friend, Charles Farrugia, it-Tikka, revealed she couldn’t pay her share back when the sale fell through because she’d already spent it on a property of her own.

She claimed she worked for every cent she earned from her phantom ITS consultancy. She didn’t. The contract was backdated by a month, earning her a month’s wages she hadn’t worked for. The NAO found little to no evidence she’d done any work at all. She wasn’t even remotely qualified for it.

Abela should say no to Muscat because Muscat lies. So do Rosianne and Justyne. But that’s exactly the reason why Abela embraces the three of them, welcoming them back to Labour’s core. They belong with Labour specifically because of their repertoire of falsehoods.

Labour fabricates lies on an industrial scale. Its ONE media presents those lies as news. Even the Broadcasting Authority declared as much.

Labour knows facts are fragile. It knows it can destroy those facts. That’s why we must stand up for a factual account of reality.

Factual truth, the record of human events, is the least durable of all truths, according to Hannah Arendt. Mathematical truths, scientific truths and philosophical truths are far more durable. If all human life were wiped out and some new species came along, they’d still discover the triangle. They’d still figure out that two plus two is four. That’s the durability of mathematical truths. But factual truth?

Factual truth, such as why the Vitals deal collapsed, once lost, cannot be recovered.

The same applies to who owned 17 Black. Or whether Caruana embezzled thousands of euros to give to her friend. Or how Cutajar pigged out at ITS.

Facts are extraordinarily inconvenient to Labour. That’s why it needs agents to destroy them – agents like Muscat, Cutajar, Caruana, ONE News, TVM and Abela. They have an interest in concealing and even destroying those facts.

The chances of factual truth surviving Labour’s onslaught are slim. There is the danger Labour will manoeuvre those facts out of existence for ever, for Labour’s benefit and Malta’s detriment.

Once those facts are lost, no rational effort will bring them back. Labour is lying facts away. The biggest threat to factual reality is Labour’s organised lying, a coordinated, concerted effort to undermine the truth. That truth is the most effective check on Labour’s power, which is why Labour’s so intent on destroying it. Muscat defies the truth ‒ he claimed he didn’t know who owned 17 Black one year after Fenech was exposed. Abela attacks the truth before it emerges ‒ discrediting the magistrate.

Labour is ruthless with anybody who stands up for those facts, who reveals those truths ‒ people like Caruana Galizia, Magistrate Gabriella Vella, and Robert Aquilina.

Witness Labour’s unrelenting harassment of its critics such as Mark Camilleri and Repubblika.

That is Labour’s agenda ‒ to make facts just a matter of opinion that they can dispute. Once facts are transformed into opinion there’s no reality. Reality under Labour is extraordinarily malleable ‒ it’s being shaped and reshaped according to their whims: the Vitals deal collapsed because of the doctors; Rosianne paid the price for her minor misdemeanours; Justyne can’t return because of the nasty George Hyzler.

Labour consistently substitutes factual truth with lies. Their objective is not only for their lies to be accepted as truth but to destroy entirely the solid reality by which we take our bearings.