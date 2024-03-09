A florist who set up his new business has expressed his frustration with the Planning Authority as it is yet to approve his shop’s classic signage – because it covers part of the stone brackets of a balcony.

“After I invested in my business, in my career and my shop, I’m being bullied because my sign is covering the balcony’s stone brackets (saljaturi) and it’s very disheartening,” Stephen Schembri, the owner of Meme’s Fleuriste in Tarxien told Times of Malta.

Schembri first flagged the issue on Facebook, posting a picture of his colourful shop and signage alongside a picture of what his shop looked like two years ago when it was a garage.

“I didn’t want to post this, but this façade has not yet been approved by the PA because I was informed that I was covering the saljaturi (stone brackets), yet they are unaware of what it looked like before,” he wrote.

Traditional Maltese balconies have stone brackets, better known as saljaturi, which the balcony rests on.

Speaking to Times of Malta, the 32-year-old florist said he was upset that he is stuck in this situation, despite trying to stick to the aesthetics and environment of the Tarxien village square.

“I decided to upload this post because it’s not right, especially when you see spaces in Malta getting raped every day by ugly designs.”

After transforming the garage which he described as being “infested by rats”, Schembri opened his shop last November.

“Those who know me well know that I try to follow everything by the book,” he said.

“My uncle, who is a carpenter, designed the shop’s signage and built it out of solid wood. You won’t find many signs like this today because most of them are made out of aluminium and with a sticker.”

While the signage in the original plans of the shop did not cover the saljaturi, Schembri and his uncle had to redesign the wooden signage to make it fit properly.

Schembri’s architect had filed a minor amendment request to change the façade aperture, including the changing of the location of the AC unit and signage detail. Yet the amendment has yet to be approved.

“This signage cost me €3,000,” he said.

Before being transformed into a flower shop, Meme’s Fleuriste was a garage. Photo: Planning Authority

To make matters worse, the balcony’s saljaturi that his signage is covering are part of the family property.

“My family were very happy when I decided to turn this garage into a shop and supported me as I did everything from scratch,” he added.

Many people commented on Schembri’s post, with some saying it is a shame his shop’s façade has yet to be approved when so many other uglier developments have been given the thumbs up.

“Strong with the small people, weak with the Portellis and Caqnus,” one comment noted, naming two well-known developers. “Seriously, you upgraded the main Tarxien square, and they are not approving it! Only in Malta,” another person said.

The Planning Authority said when contacted it was still assessing the application.

However, the rules stated that: “The fascia should not alter or conceal any apertures, architectural features or façade ornamentation, such as arches, pilasters, columns or supporting corbels.”