Very few football fans expected this year’s Champions League final to feature FC Inter and Paris Saint-Germain.

Until the 92nd minute, Inter were out of the competition – but that was until Italian veteran defender Francesco Acerbi netted a 93rd minute equaliser, becoming the second-oldest scorer in Champions League knockout history, and taking the tie to extra time at San Siro. Italy midfielder Davide Frattesi then scored Inter’s fourth goal – which, combined with Swiss goalkeeper Yan Sommer’s breathtaking saves, took the Italian team to their second Champions League final in three years.

Inter’s semi-final victory against Barcelona will go down as one of the most thrilling contests in Champions League history. Barcelona had youth and talent on their side, perfectly showcased by 17-year-old Lamine Yamal. Yet it was Inter’s experience and gritty determination which won the day – the same qualities which helped them see off German giants Bayern Munich in the quarter finals.

The second semi-final, between Arsenal and PSG, was also an ode to the beautiful game. Arsenal play the beautiful game – but PSG had the confidence of a team that had seen off holders Real Madrid in the quarter finals. They also had the underdog status – in recent years, PSG moved away from trying to build a team of superstars, with Neymar, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé all leaving the French team. Instead, PSG – also inspired by January signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – built an all-action, comprehensive side that, on the way to this year’s final, beat the likes of Manchester City, Aston Villa, Liverpool and Arsenal.

So who will win the final between two teams that have both defied the odds to reach it?

Inter have experience on their side – having won the Champions League three times, most recently in 2010 under Mourinho, and played the final a total of seven times in their history. But PSG are looking to reap the rewards of their investment in recent years – with a young, talented and well-built team under the guidance of experienced coach Luis Enrique. This will be PSG’s second-ever final, having been beaten by Bayern Munich in 2020.

It's a difficult one to predict, especially as there is no recent history to refer to – this year is the first Champions League final in 21 years not to feature a club from the Premier League, Bundesliga or La Liga. But what is sure is that on Saturday, May 31 in Munich, football will be the winner, as this year's Champions League final will be one of the most thrilling ever.