This item appeared in the ‘Connecting Malta to mainland Europe’ supplement by ATTO published with The Sunday Times of Malta on April 7, 2024

With a background of over 30 years, GNV (MSC Group) represents one of the leading world shipping companies operating in the sectors of coastal navigation and passenger transport. Over the last five years, GNV has in fact accelerated its growth path in Italy and abroad, becoming the second largest ferry company operating in the Mediterranean, both in terms of tonnage and capacity of transportable linear metres.

In particular, during this period the company has increased its cargo capacity by over 50 per cent. Currently, the Grandi Navi Veloci fleet consists of 28 ships; four other newly built ships with high energy and environmental standards will join the fleet between the end of this year and 2027. The new ships have also been designed with a greater cargo capacity, which will allow GNV to serve its core routes even better. The majority of the ships in the fleet are authorised for combined passenger-goods transport, which ensures that GNV can serve all strategic segments and position itself in the field of goods transport as an operator which specialises in particular in the ‘driven’ segment, for commodity flows which require faster transit.

GNV operates 31 routes in total, in seven countries: Italy, France, Albania, Tunisia, Morocco, Albania and Malta.

Matteo De Candia, Freight Sales Director of GNV, said: “With over a decade of experience in the transport service between Italy and Malta we can say that GNV now has a historical link with the Maltese archipelago. The trade for the island of Malta, an exclusive destination in the centre of the Mediterranean engaged in a strong tourist recovery, is a strategic trade link for the goods sector and a growing one for GNV. Over the last two years we have recorded a 27 per cent growth in volumes compared to 2021 and 2024 also started with a 30 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

“We currently operate the route with two ro-ro ships (Caroline Russ and Elisabeth Russ) used to transport rolling cargo (articulated trucks, semi-trailers and cars) calling Malta three times per week from the ports of Genoa, Palermo, ensuring an excellent and consistent service for freight forwarders and transporters, also allowing refrigerated cargo and dangerous goods to be carried.”

For business development in Malta, GNV is supported by Gollcher, an influential partner with whom it retains long-standing relationship.