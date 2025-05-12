A Lace Day was held at the Lifelong Learning Nadur centre during which the public were able to observe students attending the lacemaking course, led by their teacher Marian Buttigieg.

During the day, the students also exhibited works they had created during the scholastic year to encourage more people to learn this genteel craft.

Year 4 and 6 students attending Nadur primary school were also invited to visit the exhibition where they learnt how to sew lace using bobbins.

The exhibition showcased a variety of artefacts such as doilies and tablecloths, scarfs, baptism dresses and dresses for Baby Jesus figurines. Also on display was a section dedicated to old lace items, showing the finesse and beauty of lacemaking by our ancestors.

The interaction between the adult students and the younger ones was a unique experience and showed that the young generation are willing to learn this craft if they are given the chance. The ancient craft of lace making, known as il-bizzilla, became popular in Gozo around the mid-1840s.