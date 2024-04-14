Imagine taking it all in. Sipping a drink on the lush terrace of your luxury apartment, enjoying 360-degree panoramic views of the crystalline, blue Mediterranean, surrounded by green valley paths and rising contemporary cityscapes. All of this in the heart of Malta’s entertainment district, in what is destined to become the island’s most exclusive address.

This is what the ORA Residences buyers will get to experience every day, once the ITS redevelopment project is complete.

db Group has unveiled its latest plans for the site which formerly housed the Institute of Tourism Studies.

The project will include 5,000 square metres of public open gardens, two residential towers, a five-star Hard Rock Hotel, an upmarket shopping mall, as well as 12 restaurants, bars, nightclub and beach clubs.

The St George’s Shopping Mall will be among the island’s most spacious and contemporary shopping experiences, including vast entertainment options for children and families.

The project will also include a state-of-the-art supermarket, a large gym, a flagship spa, and almost 1,300 parking spaces.

Around 4,000 trees, plants, and shrubs will be integrated into the project which aims to reach the highest standards of green development and energy efficiency.

The project, which is scheduled to welcome visitors in 2026, integrates a number of historic features of the former ITS building, which originally served as British barracks.

The facade of the barracks was retained and nestled in the hotel’s design. In addition, a number of cisterns and an old Cold War communications room were also preserved and integrated into the development’s design.

Silvio Debono, db Group Chairman, said: “My motivation and ambition has always been to steer the Group towards delivering high international standards in everything we do right here in Malta. We are already reaching this level with our restaurants, franchises and hotels. This project, however, is a qualitative leap forward in every sense. I cannot wait to see it completed.”

“Our vision is to develop a destination that truly captures the beauty, dynamism and spirit of Malta: where everything you may need is in close proximity and designed for ease of access. Our luxury apartments will be serviced by the nearby upmarket hotel, creating an unparalleled experience for residents. Pride of place goes to the way we have incorporated green and public open spaces across the project to create a real quality-leap for the nearby community,” said db Group CEO Robert Debono.

db Group, which employs some 6,000 people across its companies and joint ventures, is the local operator of Starbucks and Hard Rock Cafe, and the proud owner of various top restaurants in Malta including Espiral, Manta, Tora, Loa, Aki, Amami, Nine Lives, Verani, Sonora, Westreme and Blu Beach Club.

db Group also fully owns and runs the db Seabank Resort and Spa, the db San Antonio Hotel and Spa, Melior Boutique Hotel and Porto Azzurro, and has joint ventures in the segments of contract catering, healthcare and education.

For enquiries please contact ORA at info@ora.mt or visit www.ora.mt