Five years from the onset of the COVID-19 crisis: March 7, 2020, was the day the first COVID-19 case was reported in Malta. This was the beginning of an unprecedented period of uncertainty for individuals, businesses and government.

It disrupted our way of life, posed risks to our health and livelihoods, and tested the resilience of the systems we rely on. Navigating through such uncertain times required solidarity, tough decisions and innovation.

Today, as we reflect on those times, we can feel a sense of relief that the pandemic crisis has passed. More importantly, we can take pride in how individuals, businesses, social partners, governments and the EU level, cooperation united in a common effort to address critical challenges.

In addition to health-related responses, supported by dedicated personnel and investments, the government’s focus on preserving jobs and sustaining businesses proved crucial. Through consultation with social partners, a strategy centred on job retention was devised, providing the workforce and their families with economic stability and peace of mind during a period of such uncertainty.

This strategy was implemented through the Wage Supplement Scheme (WSS). The WSS, launched by the government through Malta Enterprise, was a cornerstone in the immediate response to the pandemic. According to a recently concluded study prepared for the ministry responsible for European funds, the scheme resulted in a reversal of the spike in unemployment which was caused by the onset of the pandemic.

Indeed, this scheme protected jobs and stabilised employment levels throughout the pandemic. A significant factor in the scheme’s success was its rapid deployment, which provided “a critical lifeline during a period of great uncertainty, with stakeholders appreciating its swift rollout”. The WSS not only helped businesses in vulnerable sectors to retain employees for a quicker recovery post-COVID but also alleviated financial pressure by addressing cash flow challenges.

The value of the scheme amounted to €755 million of which about 23% was funded through national funds. The EU also supported the scheme through instruments such as the SURE loans taken by the Government of Malta, and through non-repayable grants provided through European Funds particularly using new REACT-EU resources (€111.1M) and reallocated European Social Fund budgets (€39.5M). At its peak, the WSS supported over 77,200 individuals, representing nearly one-third of Malta’s registered workforce.

The scheme provided basic wage coverage to eligible employers and employees from its launch in March 2020 until the end of May 2022. The maximum financial package provided per employee amounted to €800 – approximately 50% of the national average wage and slightly above the statutory minimum wage.

The evaluation study concluded that the scheme demonstrated significant effectiveness in preserving jobs and minimising widespread layoffs, thereby mitigating the pandemic’s social and economic impact. Employment rates in Malta were maintained or recovered more rapidly compared to EU counterparts, and poverty increases, particularly among lower-income households, were notably restrained. By sustaining household incomes and stabilising consumption, the scheme played a pivotal role in cushioning the economic shock allowing for a more rapid recovery.

Designed to target the hardest-hit sectors, the scheme utilised tiered assistance, with the intensity of support adapted to the scale of the impact on the respective sector or business. It also offered critical support to businesses suffering significant revenue losses due to mandatory closures and operational disruptions caused by the pandemic.

The largest number of workers supported through the scheme were employed within the wholesale, accommodation, food and manufacturing sectors. Indeed, within the accommodation sector, which was one of the most hard-hit sectors, 77% of firms received WSS support protecting 72% of employees within the sector.

The WSS exemplifies evidence-based policymaking, even in unprecedented times. Stakeholders, united under a common mission to navigate and overcome adversity, emerging stronger. Surveys tied to employer realities were run by the Malta Employers’ Association and mental health surveys were conducted by the Richmond Foundation – these evidence-based inputs played an integral role in informing the policymaker as the scheme was being designed and in implementation.

A comprehensive evaluation of the WSS employed rigorous counterfactual analysis to assess its economic impact compared to a baseline scenario without the scheme. The study validated the scheme’s targeting of the hardest-hit sectors, with projections indicating significant declines in activity in the absence of support.

Indeed, the evaluation showed that without the WSS, key sectors would have faced substantial declines in output as well as wages.

The scheme’s success extended to promoting societal well-being. Indeed, the scheme was an important factor in alleviating the significant impact on mental health and societal well-being, as fear of financial instability and job insecurity heightened anxiety during this period. It cushioned income losses, mitigated poverty increases and addressed these heightened anxieties particularly in terms of financial uncertainties.

A dedicated survey of individuals across Malta and Gozo revealed that workers in supported sectors experienced higher financial anxiety which was mitigated because of the scheme. This was particularly the case for Gozitans and non-Maltese who appeared to have experienced higher financial anxiety. The survey captured about 1,200 responses from beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries. All respondents were asked to rank the value they consider the scheme had in terms of effectiveness.

Here the response was quite powerful. The scheme was ranked by respondents at 84% effective in preserving jobs, 83% effective in reducing poverty, 80% effective in stabilising the economy and 82% effective in safeguarding employee welfare (82%).

This shows how in such turbulent times, be it if the respondent directly benefitted or not, the importance of providing such support was understood and valued.

In another study, this time conducted by the Central Bank of Malta, it was in fact also confirmed that the WSS effectively curbed income inequality and safeguarded the purchasing power of low-income households.

National and European funds have enabled a range of investments, with the WSS being a critical investment tied to the COVID-response package. Post-implementation reflections and independent evaluations affirm the Wage Supplement Scheme’s role as a cornerstone of Malta’s socio-economic resilience, ensuring a lifeline not only for jobs but also for the nation’s strong pre-pandemic economic standing.

Therese Fiorini is chief coordinator of Servizzi Ewropej f’Malta.