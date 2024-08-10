The Italian Cultural Institute and Arts Council Malta are hosting a discussion with Matthew Attard and Elyse Tonna, the artist and co-curator respectively of the Malta Pavilion at the 60th Venice Biennale.

The event, being held on August 28 at 6.30pm, offers a unique opportunity to delve into the conceptual framework and creative process behind the pavilion. The discussion will explore the innovative ways in which the project navigates the intersection of contemporary drawing, digital technology and the historical significance of maritime graffiti.

Commissioned by Arts Council Malta, I Will Follow the Ship reflects Attard’s profound interest in the vernacular etchings of ship graffiti, reinterpreting these ephemeral maritime drawings to explore their contemporary value and legacy.

The installation features an immersive multimedia experience.

The project delves into humanity’s relationship with artificial intelligence and digital technology, utilising a digital eye-tracking device for drawing. Through an immersive multimedia experience, the installation challenges perceptions of authorship, digitalisation and the hybridisation of humans and machines.

The project is also curated by Italian-US curator Sara Dolfi Agostini.

Registration for the event is required here.