The few miles that separate Gozo from the main island seem to have stretched beyond their literal distance, and protected the sister island – which goes to explain why Gozo is quieter, greener and walks at a more measured pace rather than Malta’s shuffled hurry. The little sister island is also more tranquil and closer to its traditional roots – with the latter closeness translating into lovingly sourced and delicious fare, friendly people and a sense of happenstance at every corner.

And nestled in this cocooned beauty is the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz – a five-star space that has managed to happily marry Gozo’s traditional identity with all the modern luxury that a guest would expect from a five-star hotel.

Fully committed to continuous improvement in order to meet guests’ requirements and aspirations, the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz has recently undergone significant renovations – with the main focus being the hotel’s main entrance and lobby area. The front office area now boasts individual desks – which provide a more personalised experience, allowing hotel guests to interact directly with one agent at each desk.

The lobby has maintained its status as one of the most beautiful spaces in the hotel – with its honeycomb-inspired wall designs, golden limestone and a chandelier reminiscent of a church dome.

At the heart of the newly renovated lobby, guests can now find Arja La Patisserie, where one can enjoy a delightful array of coffee, tea and delectable sweets. Arja – which takes its name from the Maltese ‘air’ – is also perfectly suited for light snacks, afternoon tea, and precious moments of relaxation.

Another of the hotel’s restaurants, Il-Baldakkin Gastrobar, has also undergone a comprehensive transformation. This idyllic space in the hotel’s lobby – boasting both outdoor and indoor dining areas – has now introduced a new sharing menu concept, accompanied by carefully selected wines and meticulously crafted cocktails.

These renovations have not only maintained but also enhanced the Gozitan and Maltese identity of the hotel – while showcasing the natural beauty that surrounds the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz. Such care and commitment to traditions and luxury make every stay at this Mediterranean hideaway, a truly memorable one.

For more information and to book your stay, visit https://www.kempinski.com/.