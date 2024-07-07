Plans to replace a hundred-year-old farmhouse and adjacent fields with a mega-block have been described by activists as “a monster that will devour Qrendi".

On Sunday, resident groups met in Żurrieq to protest the proposed development and to call for a revision of Malta’s controversial local plans.

The development (PA/03299/24) would see the construction of 48 apartments over five stories and 59 garages in an area bordering Qrendi’s Urban Conservation Area.

Hundreds of people, as well as the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, have objected to the development.

The SCH opposes the plans because the farmhouse, dating back to at least 1911, is one of the oldest rural properties in the area and has “significant vernacular and cultural heritage value”.

The superintendence also believes that the development in front of Qrendi’s primary school would be “overbearing” on the UCA.

Adriana Cassar, of Għaqda Residenti Tal-Qrendi, called on the newly elected Qrendi local council to support their fight against the development and stop "this monster" of a development.

Cassar was among seven speakers from resident groups who together called for a revision of Malta’s local plans in an event organised by Il-Kolletiv.

Il-Kollettiv (The Collective’) was unveiled in April as a new activist group that will help residents organise themselves to fight excessive development, social injustices, and inequality, among other issues.

Local plans dictate what form of development is allowed in different geographical areas. They were most recently updated in 2006.

On Sunday the activists said the 2006 changes hurt their communities and destroyed virgin land that once gave character to their towns. Among others, the revised plans allowed developers to build apartment blocks instead of fields, they added.

Matthew Borg, Treasurer of Il-Kolletiv, said “While plans are being revised, the government must issue a moratorium on all new applications.

"Otherwise, there would just be a fury of speculation,” he said.

Justin Attard of Għaqda Residenti Żurrieq said revised local plans should give priority to the needs of residents across Malta and not to satisfy speculators, Attard said.

“Declarations by politicians that ‘our hands are tied’ are ridiculous,” Attard said, adding that no one has a right to develop in Malta.

Last February, Prime Minister Robert Abela said changing local plans would mean “removing the carpet from underneath every person who owns a plot of land in this country.” In doing so, it would create a great injustice for these owners.

But during the Sunday press conference, Attard said that those who speculated and bought land for its development potential knew there was risk involved.