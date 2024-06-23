I’m not the greatest fan of the very many monuments that dot our country but, maybe, that’s because I feel that something or someone has to be really deserving if we are going to lavish thousands of euros of taxpayer money on them.

Over in Castille Square, a new mark of remembrance seems to pop up every few years but, out of all of them, my least favourite one is the notorious ‘Valletta Summit Monument’, which reportedly cost a whopping €277,152 (the current price of a flat in Mosta).

Given its “interesting” structure, it would probably be in poor taste for me to talk about money being flushed down toilets but when has that ever stopped me?

Speaking of money being thrown about in wild abandon on ridiculous structures, this week brought with it one of those “pinch me” moments which have become so commonplace in this circus we call home.

On Wednesday morning, an article about a bus “shelter” surfaced.

At first glance, this simplistic metal structure looked like the side of a trailer. I have now spent a substantial amount of time looking at it and can only conclude that the person designing it was on a tight deadline and decided to use the various Holocaust Memorial-esque squares and “parks” popping up all over the island as inspiration.

Indeed, I’m starting to wonder if our architects and designers are going on former Communist country retreats together where they get drunk on cheap beers and collectively decide to make everything as grey and joyless as possible.

Then again, it wasn’t even the design or lack thereof that had tongues wagging or the fact that an open metal box is hardly the appropriate place of shelter for the people of a country that gets as hot as Satan’s rear end with strong winds to match. No, what really stumped people was the price tag this side of a sardine can came with – almost €20,000. It’s just unfathomable.

The bar I’ve set for this country is so low that even Thumbelina has to limbo to get under it - Anna Marie Galea

I’m no contractor but unless this thing is secretly gold-plated under the mass of grey, there is no way it costs so much. Yes, the prices on materials keep climbing at an alarming rate but this is literally half a closed box and a bench that looks so narrow that I could just about fit half my bottom on it.

There are no electrics, interactive screens, fancy lighting, or and no air conditioning to save you from the fact that you’ll get cooked alive if you spend longer than 15 minutes waiting for the bus. It doesn’t even have sides.

I’ve never seen anything so symbolic of the state the country is in: an item that our tax money was extravagantly spent on that is not only ugly but essentially useless.

I suppose we should just be grateful that it wasn’t €400,000,000 spent on literally nothing this time. The bar I’ve set for this country is so low that even Thumbelina has to limbo to get under it.

It’s moments like this when I can’t help but remember the kulħadd jitħanżer line so generously and unwittingly supplied. How fitting it is then that a dull grey box shaped like half a trough is going to serve as a reminder that our people continue to love money more than they love their country.