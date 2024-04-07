The Malta Obesity Association is committed to educating the public about the complexities of obesity and challenge its stigma, including stigma around medical interventions, that gets in the way of effective treatment.

In the ongoing battle against obesity, a multifaceted approach is paramount. It’s time we recognise that, like many other diseases, obesity may require medical intervention, and that weight loss medications, prescribed by a qualified practitioner, can be a legitimate part of a comprehensive treatment plan.

The narrative surrounding obesity has long been oversimplified, coming from the outdated belief that weight management is merely a matter of willpower, diet and exercise.

This simplistic advice ignores the complex web of genetic, endocrine, metabolic, psychological and environmental factors that contribute to obesity. It’s a perspective that not only undermines the struggles of those affected but also drives a stigma that isolates and shames.

Societal stereotypes of people with obesity have created a blame culture. Such blame may at times be directed to people who require certain medications or interventions, where the use of medi­cations for weight management is viewed with scepticism or outright disapproval. This bias overlooks the reality that obesity is a complex, chronic condition that, in some cases, requires medical intervention as part of a holistic approach to health and well-being.

Medications for obesity, prescribed by healthcare professionals, can play a cri­tical role in managing weight and reducing the risk of related health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Like all prescription medications, none of these medications are ‘magic’ and all come with side effects that are not to be overlooked, hence why these should not be abused of.

As a population, we need to shift the narrative from blame to one of support. This requires acknowledging the legitimacy of all evidence-based treatment options, including medications. It’s about providing individuals with access to a range of interventions tailored to their unique needs and circumstances. The aim is not to replace the importance of a healthy lifestyle but to complement it with additional tools that can assist in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

As a population, we need to shift the narrative from blame to one of support

Despite a good lifestyle being a cornerstone for weight management, we must acknowledge that obesity may in some cases require medical interventions and/or surgery. Moreover, numerous societal and environmental inter­ventions could significantly aid in addressing the prevailing issues; for example, the accessibility of community fitness programmes and marketing bans on unhealthy food and beverage advertising targeted at children.

Obesity is a complex neuroendocrine disease. ‘Magic’ medications do not work for everyone. Obesity treatment is highly personalised. The assumption that one drug can work for everyone overlooks the intricate interplay of genetics, metabolism, gut microbiome, physiology and lifestyle factors. This highlights the limitations of such drugs and the necessity for ongoing research and developments in obesity care.

It is vital for people with obesity to be well-informed and to know the pros and cons of any medications or surgeries – as with any other disease interventions. When used appropriately, and under the guidance of a qualified medical practitioner, these interventions can be life-changing for those who would otherwise likely suffer the consequences and risks of obesity, some of which can be potentially fatal.

As we continue to advance our understanding of obesity, societal attitudes must evolve too. This means actively challenging the stereotypes and biases that have long been the root of our approach to obesity; for example, simple advice such as ‘eat less, move more’. It means advocating for empathy, support and access to a full spectrum of treatment options.

By embracing a more nuanced understanding of obesity and the role of medi­cations in its management, we hope for a more inclusive, supportive and effective approach to one of the most pressing health challenges of our time. We must practise empathy and think carefully before making sweeping statements about such interventions, respecting the varied journeys individuals face.

Let us step aside from old, simplistic advice and move towards a future where the stigma surrounding obesity and its treatment is a thing of the past.

The article was provided by the Malta Obesity Association.