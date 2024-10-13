The St Paul Choral Society (SPCS) will be in concert this November, celebrating the centenary of the deaths of the three great composers Gabriel Fauré, Giacomo Puccini and Charles Villiers Stanford.

The concert opens with Fauré’s (1845-1924) enduringly popular Requiem. The composition is unique in that the anguish, loss and horrors of Death and Judgement Day are left by the wayside. Fauré concentrates on the true meaning of the word requiem, or “rest”.

Here we have peaceful acceptance and release, in the serene, elevating and comforting distinctive harmonies of this beguilingly sensual and exquisite liturgical mass.

This is followed by the Kyrie and Gloria from the exuberantly joyful Messa di Gloria by Puccini (1858-1924) written very early in his career – in fact, before he really had a career. This mass evokes the operatic effects that would later be heard during performances of the Italian composer’s operas. Puccini composed the mass in 1876 when he was just 18 years old. After he saw his first opera (Verdi’s Aida), he wanted to become a composer of operas. There is exultant joy in his setting of the Gloria and singing the “qui tollis peccata mundi suscipe deprecationem nostram” (“you take away the sins of the world, receive our prayer”) evokes the famous chorus of the slaves of Verdi’s Nabucco.

Expect another contrast in the style of Stanford (1852-1924), an Anglo-Irish composer whose music has been described as passionately romantic. His individual musical style was equally appropriate in a cathedral as in an opera house: a colourful composer who wrote superbly for voices as anyone who sings in a choir will tell you. The concert ends with Stanford’s Te Deum in B flat major.

The concert will be directed by Hugo Agius Muscat. Sarah Spiteri will lead the 31-strong SPCS orchestra. Elisabeth Conrad will play the organ and renowned soloists Gillian Zammit, Charles Vincenti and Albert Buttigieg will also participate.

The first performance at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta on November 8, at 7.30pm, will be in aid of Hospice Malta, while the performance at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, on November 9 at 7.30pm, will be in aid of the Cathedral Organ Fund.

Tickets from www.showshappening.com.