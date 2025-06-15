The International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse (INPEA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), through The United Nations General Assembly, in its resolution 66/127, designated June 15 as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD).

The goal is to promote a better understanding of elder abuse and neglect by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic factors that contribute to this issue.

The 2025 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day theme is ‘Be Bold − Age with Attitude’. This theme celebrates the strength and resilience of older persons while promoting their right to live free from abuse and discrimination.

Elder abuse has traditionally been understood as physical, emotional, financial or neglectful mistreatment. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that globally, approximately 141 million people over 60 years of age experience violence, abuse and neglect. However, since many cases are underreported and hidden, largely because they are often perpetrated by family members, caregivers or other people on whom older persons may be dependent, the actual figure of those who experience violence, abuse and neglect may be much higher. Oftentimes, older persons do not report abuse owing to fear of retaliation or further social isolation.

In this article, I would like to address another kind of abuse. In the digital age of smartphones and viral content, a new and troubling form of elder abuse is emerging. I am referring to social media exploitation. This form of elder abuse exploits technology to demean, deceive or manipulate older persons, often without their knowledge or consent.

One of the most disturbing trends is the posting of videos or photos that ridicule or exploit older persons. In many cases, these are shared by caregivers or family members who frame the content as ‘funny’ but fail to get proper consent. These clips can feature older persons in confused, distressed or humiliating situations, racking up millions of views at the expense of their dignity.

Another growing threat in the digital landscape is online romance scams, a particularly devastating form of financial and emotional abuse. Fraudsters, often operating through social media platforms or dating apps, create fake profiles and target older persons who may be lonely or isolated. Using manipulative tactics, these scammers build trust over weeks or months, eventually fabricating emergencies that require the victim to send money. Very often, the scam does not always stop with stolen money.

Once a fraudster has access to sensitive information, such as banking details, identification documents or even intimate photos, they may continue the abuse through blackmail or identity theft.

In other cases, social media posts made by or about older persons inadvertently expose them to risk. Public birthday messages or throwback photos, for example, can reveal full names, dates of birth, locations and even family connections − valuable data for anyone looking to commit fraud.

A recent report, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US, reported that people over 60 lost more money in scams in 2023 than in the previous year. Moreover, there had also been an increase of 11 per cent in this form of cyber abuse, amounting to US$3.4 billion.

The main reason is a lack of digital literacy as even though many older persons have embraced technology, they may lack awareness of the latest cyber threats or understanding of basic security measures, making them more vulnerable to such sophisticated scams. With hackers leveraging AI to create more realistic e-mails or worse, vishing or fake videos, the older generation is at the mercy of these unscrupulous criminals, wanting to capitalise on their details or finances.

Older persons, especially those from generations that grew up without the internet, also tend to be more trusting of authority figures and official-looking communications. This trust can make them easy targets for scams that mimic reputable organisations.

Furthermore, the loneliness and social isolation they experience make them more likely to rely on people around them, thereby exposing them to a higher risk of financial abuse and fraud.

Also, since many older persons are not fully aware of how social media works, they may not understand privacy settings or the permanence of online content. They are not aware that the digital divide leaves them particularly vulnerable in a space that often prioritises engagement over ethics.

Access to digital information and lifestyles for older persons is often vastly inequitable, be it a result of physical location, finances, digital proficiency or genuine disinterest. Ageism also acts as a barrier to digital inclusion. Digital exclusion results in older persons being hindered from applying for online resources, thus placing them at a disadvantage and are being left behind. They are not just victims of scams; they are often overlooked stakeholders in the cybersecurity conversation.

It is crucial to advocate for inclusive digital policies, ensuring that technology is accessible to everyone and that individuals have the necessary skills to use it. Information and communications technologies should be built with digital accessibility requirements and a universal design to create accessible, inclusive and age-friendly digital environments and communities.

Social media, while potentially empowering, has also opened a troubling new frontier in elder abuse. As our lives move further online, so too must our understanding of what abuse looks like. More robust protections, including digital literacy programmes for older persons, ethics training for caregivers and updated legal frameworks that recognise online exploitation as a serious form of abuse, should be a must.

Recognising and addressing this trend is critical to protecting the dignity, privacy, independence and well-being of older generations in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. Social media and digital literacy should be accessible to all so as to ensure that no one is being left behind. Older persons have a right to be bold and age with attitude!

Rosette Farrugia-Bonello is deputy director at the International Institute on Ageing United Nations-Malta (INIA) and vice president of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).