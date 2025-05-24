A new website that brings together digitised versions of maps of Malta dating back more than 130 years has been unveiled.

The project - ‘Joint Ordnance Survey of Malta 1896-1927’ - allows members of the public to view a single map and compare how parts of Malta have evolved over time, simply by selecting different aerial photographs and satellite imagery taken over the years.

It builds on historic survey sheets, aerial photography held by the Planning Authority as well as work done by the SintegraM platform to develop a base layer topographical map of Malta, and also includes satellite images provided by US-based firm ESRI.

Daniel Fenech, from the Department of Public Works’ Research and Planning Unit, explained that this digitalisation process involved extensive and innovative research. He further stated that after scanning the old maps, they were digitised using a system called Geographic Information Systems (GIS), allowing the public, professionals, and researchers to view how the map of our country has evolved over the years in a digital format.

The map was formally launched at the Public Service Expo at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali by Parliamentary Secretary for Public Works Omar Farrugia.

Public Works Minister Chris Bonett, who was also present, praised the work carried out by the Public Works Department and emphasised how institutions with over a century of history can transform themselves and serve as a clear example of how modernisation can take place across every sector.

“This is an example of how digital transformation doesn’t only mean offering services online, but also means preserving our roots and breathing new life into them, allowing us to make better decisions for future generations,” Bonett said.

Farrugia highlighted that the Department of Public Works, despite being the oldest department in the public sector, has embraced technological innovation. He said the project would serve as a valuable resource for other government entities as well as academic institutions.

The map is available online.