The head of a new civil society group aimed to promote residents' interests said it could become a political party in time to contest the next general election.

Il-Kollettiv was unveiled on Thursday morning as a new activist group that will help residents organise to fight development and other issues.

“If the circumstances allow, we will contest the next general election,” the group’s secretary Wayne Flask said.

Flask said the group has discussed the issue internally but has not made a final decision.

“We have an idea of when we would like to make this step (of becoming a political party),” he said.

Flask said that the group is ready welcome politicians from all sides who have integrity and align with the beliefs of the group.

On Thursday morning, Labour Party MEP Cyrus Engerer publicly expressed his support for the group saying: “we need to unite together, as a collective of people, to fight for for social justice, equality, and the common good. Today we launch Il-Kollettiv”.

Engerer said on his Instagram account that he could not attend the activist group's launch because he was in Strasbourg.

Asked about Engerer, who has not yet said whether he will run in June's elections, Flask said the group have spoken with him and other politicians.

“If Cyrus wants a role in Il-Kollettiv, he is more than welcome”.

Currently the group still needs to be formalised and officially open its membership, but added there is significant interest in Il-Kollettiv.

Once the group is officially an NGO, membership will officially open, he said.

Flask, a left-wing activist who has been vocal in resident causes in Żurrieq and Marsascala, is secretary of Il-Kollettiv. Matthew Borg is treasurer and Jeanette Borg is president.

Matthew Borg said that in the immediate term, the group is focused on helping communities.

“Our activism will be to give our input to communities,” he said.

“Very often there are a lot of people who are angry with a development happening in their area but they do not join forces. That's where Il-Kollettiv comes in,” he said.

“We are not announcing a new political party today,” he said.

Jeanette Borg said many citizens are dissatisfied with the political status quo.

“The numbers coming out of every electoral survey clearly show the disappointment and a growing general distrust in the political system and its participants, this confirms a desire for change among much of the population,” she said.