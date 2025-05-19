Showcasing the Mediterranean 'anytime, anywhere', Med.TV has been born out of a profound appreciation for the Mediterranean’s rich tapestry of history, culture, and natural beauty.

"The Mediterranean is not just a place; it’s a living story—a mosaic of ancient ruins, sun-drenched coastlines, vibrant markets, and a shared way of life that connects countries despite their differences,” says Tabone who is thrilled about the content Med.TV will be bringing to an audience across the Malta, the Med and beyond.

Read the full story on Times2.

